ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Change to Annual General Meeting Arrangements



29 June 2021

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

(“PGI” or the “Company”)



Change to Annual General Meeting Arrangements

This announcement provides an update to the Company's Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) arrangements as set out in the notice of AGM, dated 3 June 2021.

In light of the rise in infections of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus and the Government’s announcement yesterday of its decision not to bring forward step 4 and to extend the current restrictions on physical gatherings until 19 July 2021, the Company has reluctantly concluded that it is no longer appropriate for Shareholders to attend the upcoming AGM in person. The AGM to be held at 10:00am on 14 July 2021 will now be held as a closed meeting. The AGM will observe the legal requirements and the Company will ensure that the meeting is quorate.

We strongly recommend all Shareholders submit their votes by proxy electronically via Signal Shares. We also invite any questions to be submitted via email in advance of the AGM to info@beringea.co.uk. Questions should be sent by 5:00 pm on Monday 5 July 2021 and answers to the themes in the questions received will be addressed on this website ahead of the AGM in order to assist with voting.

Should any Shareholder require any assistance with voting online, please contact the Registrar, Link Group, on 0371 664 0324 (calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider). Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09:00 and 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Alternatively, please email Link at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk.

The ProVen VCTs will also be hosting their annual shareholder event virtually on Wednesday 17 November 2021 at 10am. You can register for the event at the ProVen VCTs website at https://www.provenvcts.co.uk/.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

