Slinger Bag Expands Global Operations Into Hong Kong Market

BALTIMORE, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc (OTCQB: SLBG ), a sports tech company, launched in 2020, and focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced the launch of its Slinger Bag brand into the Hong Kong market. The company has agreed a five-year distribution partnership with Tennis Bot Pte Ltd., a leading provider of innovative experiences for tennis players who want to improve their game and have more fun on the court. Initially started in Singapore, Tennis Bot has expanded across the Asia-Pacific Region, and now serves customers located in 14 different countries including Malaysia and Singapore.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Tennis Bot will be exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag ball launcher tennis product in Hong Kong. The agreement also covers all other products bearing the Slinger® trademark including tennis ball launcher accessories, sports bags, tennis balls, tennis court accessories and other tennis related products marketed by Slinger. Consumer sales of Slinger Bag in Hong Kong will commence from July 2021 and will include a comprehensive, multi-dimensional launch campaign, comprising a number of online and above and below the line marketing activities to introduce Slinger Bag to tennis fans in Hong Kong.

The new announcement follows Tennis Bot’s existing distribution agreements with Slinger Bag, covering the Singapore and Malaysian markets. Slinger Bag has also secured a number of distribution agreements in other key global tennis markets, including for Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, UK & Ireland, Switzerland, Russia and all four Scandinavian markets – a total of nearly 50 markets globally.

Tennis is popular in Hong Kong and the territory has 40 tennis association affiliated clubs, with over 4,000 players competing for 250 league teams, and around 8,000 active players in total. There are also 305 licensed tennis coaches and over 700 tennis courts.

Of the new distribution arrangement, Tennis Bot’s Founder, Kabir Bostrom says, “Tennis Bot is delighted to announce the release of the Slinger Bag ball launcher for sale in Hong Kong. Tennis Bot and Slinger Bag have forged a strong partnership to make Slinger Bag available to tennis players in Asia, and we are keen to continue that success and deliver the Slinger Bag to the vibrant tennis community in Hong Kong. Tennis Bot has appointed as our local ambassador Stephane Pianigiani, a long-term resident of Hong Kong and the 2019 Champion of the Hong Kong Veterans Tennis Association. Slinger Bag will provide new and existing tennis players in Hong Kong with the opportunity to practice almost anywhere, and will provide the perfect facilitator for growing the sport in this market.”

The Slinger Bag ball launcher has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread acclaim in the process. Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveway or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle and is impressively affordable.

“Tennis Bot has already proved to us their passion and commitment, not only for marketing our ground-breaking Slinger Bag ball launcher, but also for growing the sport of tennis in South East Asia, generally. They totally ‘get’ what Slinger Bag is about and its great potential, and we are delighted that we can build on our existing partnership, and the Slinger Bag global success story, by adding Hong Kong to the markets that Tennis Bot manages for us,” says Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now in Hong Kong visit https://tennisbot.asia/product/slinger

To find out more about Slinger Bag and to order in other countries including the US, visit https://slingerbag.com

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all ball sport categories. With the vision to become a leading connected sports company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is primed to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

