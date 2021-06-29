Next Generation Stratus ftServers® Optimized for Data-Intensive Applications at the Edge Now Available

MAYNARD, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, today announced the next generation of its Stratus ftServer® line of fault tolerant edge servers. Offering up to 50% greater performance, Stratus’ latest ftServers provide computing power and reliability optimized for the industrial edge and for edge data center locations. Stratus ftServer computing platforms allow organizations to build distributed, edge-in architectures required to run advanced software applications, manage large scale I/O counts, and collect real-time data. In addition, the latest generation ftServer line offers expanded configurations for VARs, Systems Integrators, Solution Builders, and end-users to fine-tune Edge Computing power and performance for current as well as future software deployments.



Stratus ftServer the Foundation for Complex Software Deployment at the Edge

Stratus ftServer enables organizations to run business-critical software and processes with no downtime, backed by the company’s industry leading fault tolerance, system monitoring, and support for simple, protected, and autonomous operation. Combined, ftServer’s reliability, virtualization, and performance provide teams with the ability build edge-in architectures to modernize infrastructure, and deliver new insight and greater visibility on operations.

Performance Improvements for Transaction-based and Web-based Applications

Stratus ftServer’s performance enhancements allow teams in Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Smart Infrastructure, Water & Wastewater, and other industries to accelerate edge automation and deploy more software at the industrial edge. ftServer is ideal for running distributed control system (DCS) software managing large I/O counts, historians, and soft PLCs, and analytics and asset performance management applications that depend on real-time edge data sent to unified operations centers or the cloud. Moreover, organizations are able to consolidate the software stack required to run an entire factory in a single compute platform optimized for the edge.

For non-industrial applications including Retail and Financial Services, the latest ftServer platforms improve performance of both transaction-based and web-based applications. These improvements benefit organizations that rely on high volume, high-speed transaction processing within edge applications operating remotely or locally.

New Features for the 11th Generation ftServer

The 11th generation Stratus ftServers add new features to scale performance and provide maximum flexibility when deploying in edge environments:

Support for latest Operating Systems – ftServer supports VMware vSphere 7.0, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4, and Microsoft Windows Server 2019, featuring significant security enhancements and the latest support and patching.



– ftServer supports VMware vSphere 7.0, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4, and Microsoft Windows Server 2019, featuring significant security enhancements and the latest support and patching. NVMe™ memory – Available as a 1.6TB option for ftServer configurations, NVMe offers the fastest storage available and is ideal for high-performance applications such as real-time analytics and machine learning (ML).



– Available as a 1.6TB option for ftServer configurations, NVMe offers the fastest storage available and is ideal for high-performance applications such as real-time analytics and machine learning (ML). Intel® Cascade Lake chipsets – Intel’s 2nd generation Xeon Scalable Processors feature 2.2Ghz speed and 10 to 36 CPU cores for AI and IoT workloads.



Stratus ftServer Configurations

Stratus ftServer is available in three primary configurations with a range of memory and disk storage options:

Stratus ftServer 2910 – Ideal for running standalone applications in remote offices, branch offices, or shop floor locations. Supports up to 10,000 I/O’s and two (2) remote clients.



– Ideal for running standalone applications in remote offices, branch offices, or shop floor locations. Supports up to 10,000 I/O’s and two (2) remote clients. Stratus ftServer 4910 – Versatile for rapidly growing or evolving applications in regional offices, remote plants, or regional data centers. Sized for 25,000-50,000 I/O’s and five (5) remote clients.



– Versatile for rapidly growing or evolving applications in regional offices, remote plants, or regional data centers. Sized for 25,000-50,000 I/O’s and five (5) remote clients. Stratus ftServer 6910 – Highest-performance configuration for data-intensive or transaction-intensive applications in larger remote plants or corporate data centers. Supports up to 100,000 I/O’s and twenty (20) remote clients.



For more detail about matching ftServer to specific software workloads, visit the Stratus sizing calculators (below) or request a meeting.

Stratus ftServers are also available as pre-validated micro data center architectures integrated with Schneider Electric protective enclosures and uninterrupted power supplies, and preloaded with software to save up to 40% in field engineering time. For more information about the Schneider Electric Micro Data Center with Stratus ftServer, visit https://www.stratus.com/partners/schneider-electric-micro-data-centers/.

