upGrad Inc. announces partnership with Northern Arizona University to make quality learning affordable in the US

ATLANTA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- upGrad, South Asia’s largest online higher education company, announced today that it has developed a Study Abroad program with Northern Arizona University for a degree course, as part of its online vertical upgradabroad.com . This new addition to its global network will further allow students to pursue an international quality education at a fraction of an offline cost and make transnational learning mainstream phenomena in the U.S.



Northern Arizona University is one of the oldest public universities in the U.S. to join upGrad’s Study Abroad program — this move comes soon after recent partnerships with James Cook University, Brisbane Campus, Australia, and International University of Applied Sciences, Germany.

The program offers built-in personalized mentorship opportunities to provide continuous support throughout the program modules and includes end-to-end counseling to make the entire process and learning experience hassle-free for students.

“upGrad’s Study Abroad program is designed to bridge the financial gap that prevents students around the world from enrolling themselves in a high-quality U.S. education and subsequently building a meaningful career,” said Karan Raturi, upGrad General Manager North America. “This blended learning approach will help expand our learners' academic and professional exposure while also enabling them to substantially save on their education expenses. We are thrilled to have Northern Arizona University join us, and with many more top global universities joining our network for this program, we aim to become the largest transnational higher education leader, empowering learners across geographies. We look at closing 10 university partnerships in the U.S. within a year.”

Under this four-year course duration, any student who is enrolled in the Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) course with India’s Chandigarh University during the first two years, can be transferred to Northern Arizona University for the remaining two years after meeting academic requirements. This pathway will assist in saving more than $67,000 in tuition fees along with the living expenses incurred by those who wish to pursue their bachelor's degree from the U.S., making this offering much more cost-effective.

This new advancement further accelerates the U.S. government’s mission to propel international students in the country, thus boosting the economy. Also, according to a senior American diplomat, the U.S. mission in India is “actively working” to accommodate as many student visa applicants as possible in July and August, and facilitating their travel remains a top priority.

“International partnerships like the one we have developed with upGrad in India, are going to be an essential element of internationalization of higher education, particularly in a post-pandemic world,” said Ragh Singh, Program Manager, Strategic Global Initiatives, Center for International Education, Northern Arizona University. “Northern Arizona University recognizes the importance of developing such partnerships in India and many other parts of the world, which not only provides students the opportunity to pursue higher education from the United States but also allows them to complete part of their academic degree from their home country, thus lowering the cost of education in terms of earning a U.S. higher education degree.”

About upGrad

upGrad is South Asia’s largest online higher edtech company offering 100+ courses in collaboration with top-notch global universities like Duke Corporate Education (US), Michigan State University (US), Liverpool John Moores University (UK), Deakin Business School (Australia), Swiss School of Business Management, (Geneva), IIT Madras (India), IIM Kozhikode (India), and others. Founded in 2015, the international edtech leader has impacted over 1 million total registered learners over 50+ countries across the world.

upGrad has ranked No.1 in the LinkedIn Top Startups India 2020 list. This is the third time in a row that upGrad has been featured in the LinkedIn Top Startup list after 2018 and 2019. It is also amongst GSV Global EdTech 50 and has ranked amongst the Top 50 in the FT Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021.

To learn more, visit: www.upgrad.com.

