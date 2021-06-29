Precision Nutrition Partners with Nutrition Dispensary to Offer Enterprise Coaching—a Corporate Wellness Program— to their Real Estate Clients Across Canada

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company, announces an exclusive partnership with Nutrition Dispensary, an online retailer of professional-grade nutraceutical supplements and holistic health support services, to distribute Precision Nutrition’s Enterprise Coaching to their clients across Canada. Based on the scientifically-proven Precision Nutrition Coaching program, which has helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition and fitness to lead healthier, more productive lives, Enterprise Coaching from Precision Nutrition makes personal training accessible as a wellness benefit organizations worldwide can offer to their employees. This transformative program helps people lose weight, improve their cognitive performance, and function at their highest potential.

Enterprise Coaching from Precision Nutrition teaches individuals how to adopt highly effective healthy eating and lifestyle habits that can lead to improved physical and cognitive health. The program includes one-on-one nutrition and behavior-change coaching delivered remotely by a Precision Nutrition-certified coach. Topics covered include nutrition, stress management, sleep, and emotional and mental health. Through personalized coaching, accountability, and daily lessons, participants can enhance their well-being, time management, focus, and productivity.

“Whether you are going into the office or working from home, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the way we work. An increase in fear and anxiety around the pandemic combined with workplace stress has led to a rise in employee burnout, and the real estate industry is no exception,” said Jason Crowe, VP, Partnerships and Business Development for Precision Nutrition. “By combining 15 years of remote coaching experience, a peer-reviewed system of delivering material health improvements, and a global network of Precision Nutrition certified Master Coaches, we are able to work with brokers, agents, and their teams to make significant and lasting improvements to engagement, productivity and of course, health.”

Nutrition Dispensary is pleased to onboard Royal LePage Meadowtowne as the first real estate company to offer Precision Nutrition Enterprise Coaching to it’s realtors, teams, employees, and their families. Brokers and individuals across Canada that are interested in offering Enterprise Coaching from Precision Nutrition to their teams can visit https://nutritiondispensary.ca/nutrition-coaching/registration/ to register or request additional information.

“I am pleased to offer Precision Nutrition’s Enterprise Coaching program to the real estate industry. Having Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty as our premier partner participating in Precision Nutrition’s Enterprise Coaching program will undoubtedly create a winning synergy of health, balance, and greater productivity both at work and home,” said Kyra Lidkie, Owner, Nutrition Dispensary.

“Realtors are uniquely challenged being self-employed, having higher stress levels, and working irregular hours, typically in a mobile environment. Additionally, brokerages have never historically included a wellness coaching component to their benefits offering, until now. We strive to support our people and help them in meaningful ways. As a Precision Nutrition Coaching client myself, it occurred to me that gaining access to a proven health and wellness personalized coaching program could prove to be a huge benefit to our people and the overall health of our organization,” said Alex Ocsai, Broker and Co-owner, Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty.

For additional information about this program, visit Precision Nutrition Enterprise Coaching.





About Nutrition Dispensary

Nutrition Dispensary was founded by Kyra Lidkie, a Certified Nutritional Practitioner to assist and support individuals on their wellness journey. They offer proactive strategies to enhance an individual's health goals. This includes custom supplement recommendations, an online supplement store, personalized nutritional assessments and consultations, healthy recipes and valuable nutritional information. And now, exclusively for the Real Estate Industry - Nutrition Dispensary is offering Precision Nutrition Enterprise Coaching. For more information visit our website Nutritiondispensary.ca





About Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty

Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty is a forward thinking and people centered Brokerage established in 2003 by Brokers and co-owners Gloria Riddall & Alex Ocsai. The Meadowtowne team offers services in over 20 languages and many specialties including Certified Luxury Home Specialist, Seniors Real Estate Specialist, and Accredited Green Agent certifications. Meadowtowne provides a supportive environment helping their Realtors deliver the full-service real estate experience to home buyers and sellers from their offices in Mississauga, Milton, Georgetown, Acton, Erin, Caledon and Port Loring Ontario.

As a proud supporter of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation their fundraising events and commission based donations help women and children escape domestic violence and rebuild their lives.

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to becoming fitter, getting healthier, and improving performance. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, over 150,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Recognized as the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals and the leader in customer satisfaction, Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit®, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits. Internationally, Precision Nutrition’s certifications have gained endorsement from the European Register of Exercise Professionals (EREPS) and the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA).

In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

