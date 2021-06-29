Aunalytics Announces FedRAMP Ready Status of Its Cloud

SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, announced today that its Aunalytics Cloud solution has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready status and is actively working toward FedRAMP certification. Certified cloud-based products help U.S. federal agencies meet increasingly complex regulations and defend against cybersecurity threats, prevent data loss, enforce compliance, and protect agency domains.



FedRAMP is a government-wide program which is an assessment and authorization process that federal government agencies have been directed to use to ensure security is in place when accessing cloud computing products and services. By applying the FedRAMP framework to their evaluation, government agencies have a uniform assessment and authorization of cloud information security controls, alleviated cloud security concerns, and increased trust in the validity of assessments.

“FedRAMP Ready status and, ultimately certification, represents one of the highest compliance standards and third party validations of our cloud hosting services, giving federal agencies the utmost confidence that our offering is tested and confirmed to meet the trust principles of confidentiality, availability, security, and privacy,” said Kerry Vickers, CISO Aunalytics. “Meeting these rigorous standards will benefit all of our clients in every industry and enable us to expand our footprint within the government sector by providing federal agencies, as well as defense contractors and others required to use FedRAMP certified suppliers, with a cloud infrastructure that is FedRAMP compliant.”

Listed as FedRAMP Ready on the FedRAMP Marketplace , Aunalytics is seeking an agency sponsor as it moves toward the second phase of being FedRAMP authorized.

