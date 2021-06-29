Three Executive Promotions Further Position WSO2 for Next Stage of Growth

Santa Clara, CA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced three new executive promotions to support the company’s product innovation and global brand awareness as it accelerates the next stage of growth.

Dr. Srinath Perera, senior vice president and chief architect, previously served as vice president – research.

Dr. Malith Jayasinghe, vice president of research and artificial intelligence (AI), was previously the senior director – platform architecture.

Radhik Colombage, vice president – corporate marketing, was formerly senior director – marketing services and acting head of corporate marketing.

Thousands of organizations, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, rely on WSO2’s open source, cloud native solutions to drive their digital transformation—executing more than 18 trillion transactions annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications.

“We continue to rapidly expand our global team to support our next generation of cloud native solutions for accelerating enterprises’ digital initiatives. At the same time, we want to recognize and build on the contributions of existing team members who have been instrumental in our success,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “The promotions of Srinath, Malith and Radhik recognize their innovation, leadership, and deep understanding of the market requirements for delivering world-class solutions, as well as the strategic roles they will play in our next stage of growth.

Dr. Srinath Perera: Defining Strategies for Digital Transformation

As senior vice president and chief architect, Srinath will focus on shaping WSO2’s product offerings for the future while strengthening existing digital strategies for WSO2 customers and prospects. His new role builds on his previous success in leading WSO2’s research initiatives and 17-plus years of experience in designing and building dozens of systems and tools used by many of the world’s leading enterprises.

Srinath is a co-founder of the Apache Axis2 project and a member of the Apache Software Foundation. He has co-architected a dozen real-world distributed systems, including Apache Axis2, Apache Airvatha, and Siddhi complex event processing (CEP) engine while authoring two books and more than 40 peer-reviewed articles. He received his Ph.D. from Indiana University, USA, in 2009.

Dr. Malith Jayasinghe: Driving Continuous Innovation via Research and AI

As vice president of research and AI, Malith will build on WSO2’s heritage of continuous innovation by spearheading research that will be applied to the company’s next-generation solutions. Key areas of focus will include distributed systems, cloud computing, performance engineering, and machine learning.

Malith is a computer scientist, author, blogger, and software architect with 15-plus years of experience in designing, developing, and optimizing complex software systems. Prior to joining WSO2, he worked for multinational companies in various technical capacities, Malith regularly speaks at computer science and developer conferences, and he co-authored the book, “Performance of Web Services.” He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from RMIT University, Australia.

Radhik Colombage: Expanding WSO2’s Global Brand Awareness

As vice president – corporate marketing, Radhik will lead WSO2 in expanding the company’s worldwide brand awareness beyond its legacy as a leading open-source vendor to its growing role as a trusted digital transformation partner. Building on his success as senior director – marketing services and acting head of corporate marketing, he will develop effective marketing strategies and engaging campaigns to enhance WSO2’s profile across key global markets while optimizing the marketing team’s efficiency and performance.

Prior to joining WSO2, Radhik created and implemented go-to-market and strategic sales and marketing initiatives for the adidas and Reebok brands in multiple markets around the world. With over 20 years of experience, Radhik continues to provide industry insight and timely market feedback.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open-source, API-first and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open-source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 800 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute more than 18 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.