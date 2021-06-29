Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign® ChangeMakers Program

TEMPE, Ariz., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced the recipients of its Invisalign® ChangeMakers program, launched in partnership with National 4-H Council. The goal of Invisalign ChangeMakers is to celebrate and highlight teens making a positive impact in their communities.



Applications and stories from across the United States were accepted between January and March 2021, with 100 youths aged 13-19 selected to receive a one-time $5,000 cash award to continue to bring positive change to their hometowns. Of the 100 winners selected for exceptional public service, 30 are active 4-H members.

On July 10 at 5 pm PT, the winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on YouTube emceed by executive producer and actor Marsai Martin, who is also an Invisalign patient.

The inaugural group of Invisalign ChangeMakers shared a wide variety of volunteer projects with judges, including delivery of handmade face masks and food to those in need during the height of the pandemic, to making weighted blankets for children with autism. Some of the winners include:

Sidney Keys III, 15, Atlanta, Georgia – established “Books N Bros” to donate books to kids and help other boys get excited about reading books. He also stepped up additional volunteer efforts during the pandemic by collecting and donating more than 100 boxes of food and masks to the needy.

Benjamin Kagan, 15, Chicago, Illinois – created Chicago Vaccine Angels, a service to help senior citizens schedule their COVID-19 vaccines and vetted each location to ensure it was legitimate and accessible.

Sruthi Sudarsan, 16, San Ramon, California – as president of her local 4-H club, she recruited volunteers to create facemasks for healthcare and frontline workers from the onset of the pandemic. To date, more than 34,000 masks have been donated.



“At Align, we know the power of a smile, and are inspired by the positive energy and commitment shared by all of the Invisalign ChangeMaker applicants who are leading the way to bring positive change and more smiles close to home,” said Raj Pudipeddi, chief innovation, product and marketing officer and senior vice president, Align Technology. “We congratulate the Invisalign ChangeMakers award recipients and look forward to celebrating these young leaders to recognize their community-focused accomplishments.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Invisalign brand and empower 100 young leaders who are building a better and brighter future for us all,” said Ivan Heredia, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, National 4-H Council. “Through the ChangeMakers program, 4-H will continue to create opportunities for young people across the country as they discover their passions, build leadership skills, and develop confidence and compassion.”

“As an actress, bringing a smile to people’s faces is my greatest joy,” said Marsai Martin. “The power of a smile is limitless, as is the potential of these teens who are Invisalign ChangeMakers. They’re proof that even when you’re young, you can make a big impact.”

To see the full list of recipients and learn more about their amazing efforts to create smiles within their communities, visit www.Invisalign.com/ChangeMakers.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 10.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit http://www.exocad.com.

ABOUT 4-H

4‑H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4‑H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4‑H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. The research-backed 4‑H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4‑H at www.4-h.org, find us on Facebook at WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/4-H , and follow us on Twitter at WWW.TWITTER.COM/4H .