Devo Technology Adds Former Microsoft and Carbon Black Executives to Expanded Leadership Team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced three new leadership appointments. Gunter Ollmann joins as chief security officer (CSO); Jennifer Grunebaum as chief financial officer (CFO) and Adrianna Gugel as vice president (VP) of product management, security operations.

“Over the last two years, Devo has taken great strides to elevate itself to becoming a disruptive industry leader in the cloud-native logging and security analytics market. Devo has accomplished that, in part, by adding individuals that are at the top of their game to lead Devo forward,” said Devo CEO Marc van Zadelhoff. “We’ve made significant investments in our products and our people—doubling staff and recruiting top industry talent spanning all departments and levels. With this latest round of executive hires, I could not be more pleased and confident that we will achieve greater things in the years to come.”

Devo’s overall employee base continues to grow, increasing headcount by more than 50% over the past year. Along with new executives, Devo continues to add industry giants to its customer bench, such as American Express Global Business Travel ( Amex GBT ), Match and CipherTechs , boosting Devo to 139% year-over-year growth.

About Gunter Ollmann:

CSO, Gunter Ollmann , will drive Devo’s overall security strategy, Devo’s threat research teams, and ensure Devo continues to deliver security innovation like the recently announced Devo Content Stream .



Ollmann brings more than three decades of information security experience from a variety of cybersecurity consulting and research roles. Prior to Devo, he spent more than four years protecting Azure customers and leading cross-pillar security strategy for the Cloud and AI security groups at Microsoft. Prior to Microsoft, he was CSO at Vectra AI, driving new threat research and innovation into machine learning and AI-based threat detection of insider threats. Ollmann previously held chief technology officer (CTO) roles at cybersecurity companies, including NCC Group, IOActive, and Damballa. He also served as chief security strategist at IBM, where he built and led the well-known and highly regarded X-Force team. He is a widely acclaimed authority on security issues and technologies and has researched, written and published hundreds of technical papers.



About Jennifer Grunebaum:

CFO, Jennifer Grunebaum , assumes worldwide functional leadership for the finance and accounting team. With 20 years of experience as a senior finance and strategy executive, she has a proven track record of success driving global companies to achieve profitable growth, working with investors and boards, and managing fundraising, public offerings, mergers and acquisition (M&A), and corporate integrations.



Grunebaum joins Devo Technology from Green Tree CFO Advisory Services, a strategy and finance consulting business that worked with private equity backed portfolio companies. She previously served as CFO of Knewton, a SaaS-based educational technology backed by Bessemer, First Mark, Atomico and Accel. Prior to that, she held executive leadership roles at McGraw Hill Education, Penguin and Time Warner. She started her career as an investment banker at Warburg Dillon Read in New York City.

About Adrianna Gugel:

VP of Product Management, Security Operations, Adrianna Gugel , will oversee Devo Security Operations, defining and setting the strategic direction for the company’s security products and ensuring Devo’s security product roadmap aligns with customer needs and Devo’s strategic direction.



Gugel brings more than a decade of product management experience to Devo. Leading product management for SaaS at Carbon Black, she played a key role in the company’s pre-IPO integration with VMware and led Carbon Black’s cross-platform unification and scaling efforts throughout the VMware acquisition. She joins Devo from Armored Things, a provider of an AI-powered spatial intelligence platform, where she served as head of product management. Gugel also held senior product management positions at Continuum (acquired by ConnectWise) and several other startups and started her career as an engineer at Schneider Electric.



About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native logging and security analytics platform that releases the full potential of your data to empower bold, confident action. With an unrivaled scale to collect all of your data without compromise, speed to give you immediate access and answers, and clarity to focus on the signals that matter most, Devo is your ally in protecting your organization today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.devo.com .

PR Contacts: Devo Technology CHEN PR for Devo Shannon Todesca Jennifer Torode shannon.todesca@devo.com jtorode@chenpr.com +1 (781) 797-0898 +1 (781) 672-3119

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b5449eb-b99d-434d-8602-bc66f70b9dad

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aac8219a-af2b-4a90-afec-30d829d90366