Reunion Gold commenced drilling program at its Oko West Gold Project, Guyana

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") is pleased to confirm that it has commenced the drilling program at its Oko West Project in Guyana. As announced on May 28, 2021, the program includes a combination of approximately 130 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes totalling up to 11,000 meters. Diamond drilling was initiated at the northern end of Block 1 and will systematically continue southwards (Figure 1). Six diamond drill holes have been completed for a total length of 414 meters. An air-core/reverse circulation drill rig is currently in transit and should be available early in July to accelerate the program. Drilling results will be announced regularly.



The Company recently received encouraging assay results of channel samples from trench 58 (Figure 2), demonstrating that gold mineralization extends about 120 m south of trench 26, which boasted an interval of 5.5 g Au/t over 34.5 m. Trench 58 included intervals assaying 5.4 g Au/t over 12 m (from 66.0 to 78.0 meters) and 1.8 g Au/t over 10 m (from 82.0 to 92.0 meters). These results demonstrate that near-surface gold mineralization in Block 4 has a minimum strike length of 350 m, remaining open laterally and at depth. The Company will be drilling this exploration block shortly to confirm these extensions.

The Oko West area is in the Cuyuni River basin of Guyana, a traditionally mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% ownership interest in mineral rights covering an area of approximately 11,900 acres. Gold mineralization is found in north-south shear zones straddling a six-kilometre-long contact of granitic and volcanic rocks within the project boundaries.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos. H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company's Acting CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to several risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control, including statements regarding plans to complete drilling and other exploration programs, potential mineralization, exploration results and statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions of the Company. Resource exploration and development is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Carlos H. Bertoni, acting CEO or

Paul Fowler, Manager, Corporate Development

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com

Figure 1: Map showing schematic geology, soil gold anomaly, completed drill holes and layout of exploration blocks.

Figure 2: Map of exploration block 4, showing schematic geology, trench sampling results and planned exploration work.

Notes :

(1) Composites calculated using these parameters:

Minimum composite grade: 0.4 g/t; Minimum composite length: 2 m

Cut-off of an interval to be included in composite: 0.4 g/t; The maximum length of internal waste: 2 m.

(2) Trench channel samples were taken horizontally and continuously in in-situ weathered rocks (saprolite) at regular intervals on trench walls. Reunion considers channel samples as sub-horizontal "drill holes" given their continuity and representative rock mass. Samples were sealed in plastic bags and shipped to the Actlabs certified laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples were dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm, including cleaner sand. 50 g of pulverized material is fire assayed by atomic absorption (AA). Initial assays with results above 3,000 ppb gold are re-assayed with gravimetric finish. Assay data is subject to QA/QC using acQuire software and management by an independent consultant.