RAYL Innovations Announces Director and Senior Management Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAYL Innovations Inc. ("RAYL" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that pursuant to the news release June 23, 2021, the Company appointed 3 Directors having extensive experience supporting companies through hyper-growth stages of development and managing corporate transitions to a publicly traded company. Also, in response to RAYL.Apptive’s commercial launch and near-term plans for the roll-out of our full corporate strategy, the Company has also expanded the senior management team with an IT focus on big data and security, the team now includes:



Nicholas Jeffery - Director, President & CEO

Nicholas has been given the name "where sense meets sizzle" having created and sold global branding agencies during the '80s, looking after megabrands at their peak like Eastman Kodak and Johnson & Johnson, while also supporting global-build brands like Reebok. Thereafter, he spent 6.5 years at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (“EBRD”) where Nicholas was the head of strategy and investment planning for the telecom media and technology (“TMT”) group. During his tenure at EBRD, Nicholas was responsible for writing EBRD’s TMT investment strategy and worked within a small team of bankers managing a fund of €1.2b. Following EBRD, Nicholas moved into the "brick and mortar" side of the internet, where he was in the C-Suite of several data hosting companies. The most significant was the rescue and turn-around of PSINet Europe from Chapter 11, an acquisition of €9m and sale within 24 months for €95m. Nicholas was most recently the CEO of a TMT business in Canada which he took from a distressed asset trading at $0.04 to $0.67 per share in 18 months, a 270% share price appreciation, gaining recognition as a TSX-V Top Fifty performing company in 2018.

Jeremy Wright, CPA, CMA - Director and CFO

Jeremy is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Certified Management Accountant), holds a Bachelor of Arts with honours in Environmental Economics from Brock University, and brings more than 20 years’ experience to clients as President and CEO of Seatrend Strategy Group. He currently serves as a Director of Pontus Protein, Centurion Minerals, and RAYL Innovations; and previously served as a Director with Gold Mountain Mining (formerly Freeform Capital), Pacific Community Resources Society, and the Canadian Freestyle Ski Association. Additionally, Jeremy currently serves as the CFO for several public and private companies including: Alpha Cognition, Centurion Minerals, Portofino Resources; and previously served as CFO for GTEC Cannabis. Prior to Seatrend, Jeremy spent 6 years in a senior role at Deloitte LLP.

Ms. Elyssia Patterson, MBA - Director

Elyssia is CEO of Lycan Capital, a corporate communications and marketing consulting company focused on activities such as coordinating investor relations and advancing general corporate development of public companies. She is also a Director of VLCTY Capital, CFO and Director of Snowy Owl Gold, and CFO of Quebec Silica Resources. She holds a Bachelor of Communications from Simon Fraser University and an MBA from Queensland University.

Peter Zendzian - Chief Technology and Security Officer

Peter served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and the last 15 years as a successful entrepreneur, as President of ZZ Servers. Following his Naval career, he successfully completed major project work for several banks, including Wells Fargo, and supported thousands of disaster recovery incidents. He is an expert in helping businesses manage, optimize, and secure their technology. He also specializes in PCI, HIPAA, and DFARS.

Peter has a unique talent for quickly understanding and mastering technology. He is diplomatic and tactful, with all levels in the chain of command, and accustomed to handling confidential records and documents. As a focused, determined, and accomplished veteran he performs successfully in stressful environments. Peter thrives in deadline-driven environments, as well as calmly and efficiently making the impossible “possible.”

Ariel Perez Gonzalez - Vice President of Developer Operations (VP of DevOps)

Ariel has more than 12 years’ experience in developing secure payment applications and is an expert in Developer Operations, one of the most crucial roles in a technology company. He is well known for development of banking software for several banks, including the largest Bank in the Dominican Republic, and managing the critical path from development workstations to production systems. Ariel’s experience and work ethic has been shown to build development groups successfully both as an outsourced resource/contractor and as an internal department leader. He is a disciplined developer, with extensive experience in planning and design, even founding and operating his own boutique development shop providing mobile applications, and has deep experience with multiple development languages.

Ariel is an accomplished full-stack, Database stack, Firebase, and AWS developer with expertise in many platforms and possess the capacity to adapt in new technologies quickly. He has unique experience with Social Integrations, desktop, web, and mobile apps. As a young entrepreneur, he is the co-founder of successful IT start-up “SmartTec” in the Dominican Republic. He is a disciplined developer, with extensive experience in planning and design.

Nicholas Jeffery, the Company’s President & CEO commented: “I’m thrilled to see the incredible quality of our team growing in lock-step with the roll-out of our RAYL.Apptive/ApptivePro portfolio, and the expanded team will form a solid foundation for our near-term plans to have the securities of our Company traded on a highly esteemed Canadian stock exchange. This is an exciting moment for RAYL, everything we envisioned with our 3-cornered strategy is either commercially available, or on-track to launch as planned. Additionally, we’re also on-track for an IPO in H2-2021, subject to a number of items including securities commission and exchange approvals.”

About RAYL Innovations Inc.

RAYL Innovations Inc. (“RAYL”) is a Canadian, Vancouver-based FinTech company founded in 2020. RAYL offers business application solutions for SME business owners and merchants through RAYL.Apptive and RAYL.ApptivePro; and will be positioned in the short-term to provide integrated payment processing and other financial solutions. RAYL has the potential to add tremendous value to businesses by integrating key business solutions, financial services, and data analytics, with a unique pricing strategy all on one integrated and interoperable platform.

For further information on the Company, its management team, RAYL.Apptive and ApptivePro, RAYL.Pay, and RAYL.Financial, please visit our website at www.rayl.com.

