Intrado Digital Media and Encore Enter Strategic Partnership to Lead the Future of Business Events

ISLANDIA, N.Y. and SCHILLER PARK, Ill., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, and Encore, a leading global event production company, today announced a strategic partnership between Intrado Digital Media and Encore. The strategic partnership enables customers of both companies to deliver enterprise-grade, fully integrated events.

“The expansion into virtual channels has had a profound impact on the business events industry. Our partnership with Encore will propel the industry forward by providing fully-immersive hybrid events, at scale,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “Now, our collective clients can leverage Encore’s vast event technology and production capabilities in a seamless combination with Intrado Digital Media’s proven technology platform to deliver consistent and engaging experiences for even the most technologically complex global events. We look forward to partnering on innovative events with Encore all over the world.”

Through the partnership, Intrado Digital Media and Encore will offer one of the world’s largest comprehensive event technology solutions while leveraging Encore’s extensive production capabilities across the globe. Clients of both companies will no longer need to manage multiple vendors for hybrid events. With a combined 100 years in the industry and more than 1.8 million events produced annually, the partnership represents a powerful, high-performing solution for both in-person and virtual audiences.

“Hybrid isn’t easy to manage at scale, and for large events and trade shows, we sought a partner that could combine cutting-edge, emerging technology with a creative, consistent, and measurable experience for attendees,” said Ben Erwin, President and CEO of Encore. “Our team is eager to leverage its unique offering for the benefit of those planning multi-faceted events. Intrado Digital Media is the clear leader in the high-end production category, and we’re thrilled to offer our joint customers a single, integrated solution for their most complex needs.”

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

About Encore

Encore creates memorable experiences that engage and transform organizations. As the global leader for event technology and production services, Encore’s team of creators, innovators and experts deliver real results through strategy and creative, advanced technology, digital, environmental, staging, and digital solutions for hybrid, virtual and in-person events. Encore operates in more than 20 countries across North America, Europe and the Middle East, Australia and Asia Pacific. Encore is the trusted partner of choice for leading hotels and venues worldwide and was named to the Forbes 2018 and 2019 America’s Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in the Chicago metro area in Schiller Park, Ill.

