VanillaSoft Named a Leader in Sales Engagement and Outbound Call Tracking by G2

Plano, Texas, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, has been recognized by G2 as a Leader in Sales Engagement and Outbound Call Tracking in their Summer 2021 reports.

VanillaSoft has been named a Leader based on receiving a high Customer Satisfaction score and having a large Market Presence. Additionally, 96% of users rated VanillaSoft with 4 or 5 stars.

Customers continue to give VanillaSoft top marks on the capabilities within the platform, and consistently provide high praise in their G2 reviews:

“If you are looking for a tool to manage your prospecting, VanillaSoft is perhaps the best tool out there. A tool that will automate most of your tasks and improve your Sales Pipeline!”

“I really like the reporting capabilities. You can make custom reports with variables that give you exactness in what you want to convey to your team. Reports are updated every few seconds, so it is essentially real-time.”

“The VanillaSoft system is set up to allow lots of customization - which has allowed us to use it successfully for a range of calling campaigns.”

“VanillaSoft is one of the most dynamic calling systems we've used to date. It's very flexible, and allows a great deal of customization and complex routing scenarios where we need to leverage them in order to satisfy our business needs.”

“We use VanillaSoft to manage our prospective calling and emailing efforts. It saves time and money by having everything in one solution.”

“Being named a leader in G2 sales categories quarter after quarter warms the cockles of my heart,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “It is recognition for our team of the hard work they put in to meet the needs of our customers - whether through developing the key capabilities they are looking for, or by providing outstanding customer service.”



To read more reviews of VanillaSoft, or to leave a review of your own, visit VanillaSoft’s page on G2.com.

