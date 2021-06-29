Softtek Chooses Galvanize’s HighBond for Unified Global Audit and Risk Management

Softtek to deploy a range of HighBond solutions, including AuditBond and ACL Robotics, to mitigate risks and manage controls efficiently



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanize , a Diligent brand and the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced that Softtek , a global company dedicated to helping organizations evolve through digital technology, has chosen Galvanize’s HighBond platform to improve global visibility and operational efficiency for critical decision-making through a streamlined audit process.

Softtek, the largest provider of IT services from Latin America, offers digital transformation services to over 400 corporations in more than 20 countries. Softtek identified the need for a platform that would provide unified data capabilities across the global organization, increase visibility and control of revenue, and create a simplified process to expose critical risk factors to the business.

Softtek will deploy AuditBond , a flexible data-powered audit management solution designed to drive efficiency from planning to reporting, and ACL Robotics , an advanced analytic solution that reduces time and cost by running workflow tasks from beginning to end. With HighBond, Softtek unifies its audit and risk practice with a holistic vision that can monitor the organization’s critical processes and workflows. Its comprehensive and actionable data provides strategic support and guidance for business-critical decisions.

“One of the biggest challenges audit faced was the lack of corporate visibility to identify project delays, which resulted in increased operational cost, time, and customer frustration,” Roberto Cuellar, Executive VP for Risk Management & Compliance at Softtek. “The implementation of HighBond shifted us from manual processes to streamlined, unified systems that provide data-driven insights for the business.”

“Softtek, a world leader in digital services, needed a solution that would take auditing out of spreadsheets and put it into action,” said Dan Zitting, CEO of Galvanize. “By using HighBond, the audit function cements its role as a strategic guide for the C-suite.”

