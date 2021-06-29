World’s Largest Service Organization Recognizes 20 Lions and Leos Clubs with Prestigious Kindness Matters Service Award

Oak Brook, Ill., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Out of 48,000 Lions clubs, 20 clubs were recognized for performing an outstanding service project in one of Lions Clubs International’s global cause areas: diabetes, hunger, vision, environment, or childhood cancer.

in April, Lions Clubs International presented Lions and Leo clubs with the Kindness Matters Service Awards. Clubs were chosen for their commitment to service and ingenuity in serving their community.

“The Kindness Matters Service Award is a challenge for Lions and Leos to develop exceptionally innovative and creative service projects with the aim of leaving a positive impact in their communities,” said Lions Clubs International President Dr. Jung Yul Choi. “When caring people join together, roll up their sleeves and take action to make their community better, it’s a beautiful thing—and an incredible feeling for everyone involved.”

One of the winners this year was the Paramaribo Central Lions Club in the Republic of Suriname. Perched atop the northern coast of South America, Suriname is the smallest country on the continent, yet the Lions there have taken on a big role in fighting climate change by planting Mangrove trees.

“The erosion of the coastline infringes on the agriculture land,” writes Immediate Past Club President Glenn Tewari. “Planting mangrove trees prevents the rich soil from being washed away by the oceans and protects the land from natural disasters.”

The Paramaribo Central Lions Club has been supporting the Mangrove Project of the Anton de Kom University of Suriname under the direction of the Hydrologist Professor S. Naipal since 2015. Lions donated the specific kind of water-resistant wood required to build scaffolding that traps sediment so there the mangrove trees can take root. They also donated the wood to build the greenhouses where the seedlings grow and assisted in planting the mangroves. Lions of Paramaribo Central have taken on the project because they know how important a healthy coastline is to their community.

For their ongoing commitment to service, preserving the livelihood of the Suriname population and for conservation efforts, the Paramaribo Central Lions received the 2021 Kindness Matters Service Award.

Read all the service stories from this year’s Kindness Matters Service Award winners on our website at www.lionsclubs.org/en/kindness-matters-service-award.

About the Lions Clubs International

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. More than 1.4 million members in over 49,000 clubs are serving in 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects, and we extend our service impact through the generous support of our Lions Clubs International Foundation. We are focused on supporting vision, the environment, childhood cancer, hunger, diabetes, and other pressing humanitarian needs to help address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit lionsclubs.org.