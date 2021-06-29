Eyeota Launches ID Agnostic Resolution Eyeota Translate

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, today launched its new agnostic identity solution for creating global data interoperability and increased digital reach and activation, Eyeota Translate.



As a provider of global data solutions, Eyeota has always operated under the premise of data interoperability that enables customers to onboard, enrich and activate data in their platform of choice. Eyeota Translate introduces that same premise to identity resolution, amidst industry-wide changes to third-party identifiers.

“In the early days of data-privacy updates, we knew the need for an agnostic approach to digital identity was going to be key to staying relevant and ahead of the market demands,” said Kristina Prokop, CEO and Co-founder of Eyeota. “Eyeota Translate furthers that belief, while ensuring our customers have continued access to audience identifiers, regardless of the changes within our industry.”

Third-party data has long powered the programmatic advertising industry. With data privacy laws and initiatives continuing to gain momentum, a seismic change is coming for many agencies and marketers. Estimates suggest that over $10 billion in advertising revenue will be lost due to a lack of third-party identifiers - with small to midsize companies expected to take the hardest hit.

Eyeota Translate connects all areas of data input that collect audience identifiers, such as mobile IDs, hashed email, contextual data, first-party data, and more, and probabilistically and deterministically matches IDs using Eyeota’s proprietary cross-device graph. As a result, users are able to identify and activate the right audiences, through privacy-compliant and consumer-friendly targeting solutions, without being reliant on the use of third-party identifiers or cookies.

"We are tremendously excited to be a partner of Eyeota in its commitment and efforts to maintain consumer-friendly targeting at scale,” said William Ullstein, Commercial Director at YouGov. “By using the Translate solution we can continue to activate our panel-based data and enable amplification of our audiences to serve our customers in a cookieless world."

To learn more about Eyeota Translate and the company’s audience data transformation capabilities for future-proofing audience solutions, please visit: https://www.eyeota.com.

About Eyeota

Eyeota is a data transformation company serving the global enterprise. Leading brands, publishers and data companies leverage Eyeota to onboard, enrich, and activate their data assets across global markets and digital geographies. As the world’s largest data onboarding and audience intelligence firm, Eyeota brings a depth of experience in adapting data strategies to be consumer-friendly, addressable and scalable in omnichannel environments. Empowering enterprises with future-proof data capabilities, Eyeota’s suite of solutions are privacy-by-design, flexible and interoperable across all major platforms, channels and identifiers. Founded in 2010, Eyeota operates in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas powering data solutions in 188 countries.

