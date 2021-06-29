Applied Systems Expands Applied Epic for Salesforce to Support Benefits Brokers

University Park, IL, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the US release of Applied Epic for Salesforce Summer ’21 Release. The latest release extends the Benefits capabilities within Applied Epic to the Salesforce platform, enabling brokers to natively manage benefits plan details and attributes while leveraging automated, customized workflows and actionable analytics. With the addition of benefits capabilities, Applied Epic for Salesforce is the only purpose-built application on Salesforce that delivers a single view of a broker’s entire business and native front-office automation for both P&C and Benefits lines of business.

New Benefits capabilities in the latest release of Applied Epic for Salesforce include:

Applied Epic Benefits Integration – Enables brokers to manage benefits plan details and attributes, while leveraging automated, customized workflows and actionable analytics on sales and marketing activities.

– Enables brokers to manage benefits plan details and attributes, while leveraging automated, customized workflows and actionable analytics on sales and marketing activities. Integrated Real-time Plan Modeling – Delivers access to the brokers’ benefits data and new business and renewal plans, plan templates, quoting and comparison and modeling tools, while enabling brokers to have more meaningful, real-time plan comparison conversations.

Delivers access to the brokers’ benefits data and new business and renewal plans, plan templates, quoting and comparison and modeling tools, while enabling brokers to have more meaningful, real-time plan comparison conversations. Benefits-specific Reporting and Dashboard – Adds benefits-specific reports to provide greater insight into sales and servicing performance, including health of the benefits book of business, upcoming renewals, and opportunities.

Adds benefits-specific reports to provide greater insight into sales and servicing performance, including health of the benefits book of business, upcoming renewals, and opportunities. Purpose-Built Benefits Data Model – Enables brokers to store and manage all necessary benefits data within Salesforce, including key benefits-specific details including plan information, employee class, rates, TPA and benefit items.

In addition to the new Benefits capabilities, other notable enhancements as part of the Summer ’21 release include:

Broker Account Integration – Allows MGAs, Wholesalers, and broker alliances to add new broker accounts and convert broker leads to accounts in Salesforce or update existing brokers and automatically sync to Applied Epic.

Allows MGAs, Wholesalers, and broker alliances to add new broker accounts and convert broker leads to accounts in Salesforce or update existing brokers and automatically sync to Applied Epic. Security Management – Enables brokers to assign access levels for staff from Salesforce when uploading attachments and adding activity notes.

“The Benefits broker market has struggled with disconnected technology that causes friction at each stage of the benefits policy lifecycle, including sales and renewal,” said Michael Howe, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “We see tremendous opportunity to extend more automation and connectivity to benefits and composite brokers, and the latest release of Applied Epic for Salesforce is a proof point of that investment. By combining Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM, with Applied Epic, the only broker management system that can support both P&C and Benefits business, we are creating a single, integrated platform that provides benefits brokers the automation needed to more effectively market, sell and renew their book across all lines of business.”

