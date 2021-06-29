Progress Named No. 1 in G2 Summer 2021 Grid® Report for Managed File Transfer

Based on user reviews, G2’s Summer 2021 Grid Report and SoftwareReviews’ Data Quadrant Awards give Progress MOVEit top marks for ease of use, user adoption, fast implementation, ROI and more

BEDFORD, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that Progress® MOVEit® file transfer has been recognized as the top Leader in G2’s Summer 2021 Grid® Report for Managed File Transfer, winning 21 awards, including Easiest to Use, Easiest Admin, Best Usability, Highest User Adoption, Fastest Implementation and Best ROI. In addition, SoftwareReviews , a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group , has named MOVEit a Gold Medal winner of the 2021 Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant Awards.

G2 Leadership

In addition to its Leader position in G2’s Managed File Transfer Grid Report for Summer 2021, MOVEit ranked 1st or 2nd in multiple G2 reports, including: Grid® Report for Confidentiality, Mid-Market Grid® Report for Confidentiality, Grid® Report for Encryption, Mid-Market Grid® Report for Encryption, Momentum Grid® Report for File Transfer Protocol and Mid-Market Grid® Report for Managed File Transfer.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

G2 is the trusted source that helps business professionals make informed technology decisions through over a million peer reviews. Its quarterly Grid Reports highlight the top-rated solutions in the tech industry, chosen by the source that matters most – tech customers. Some of the reviews about Progress include:

“(MOVEit is a) very simple to deploy and a very feature-rich product. Truly is a ‘set and forget’ solution." -- Senior Director, Infrastructure, Operations and Security





“We were in search a solution that provided detailed logging for user access as well as automated file handling actions. The reliability of the solution has changed our file transfer options from requiring a lot of additional administrative overhead to one that is more of a background operation that is trustworthy and reliable.” -- Administrator, Banking



Read the Managed File Transfer Grid Report for Summer 2021 report here.

Gold Medal Award Winner

For the third consecutive year, Progress MOVEit has been recognized in the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards for outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. MOVEit was one of eight managed file transfer (MFT) solutions assessed based on 849 customer reviews. MOVEit received top rankings in the following categories: Business Value Created, Breadth of Features, Quality of Features, Usability and Intuitiveness, Vendor Support, Ease of Data Integration, Ease of IT Administration, Authentication, Data Fidelity, Encryption Decryption, File Transfer, High Performance, Large File Support, LDAP Support, Quota Bandwidth Control, and Transport Security.

“Once again, MOVEit is a front runner in our MFT category, recognized by users as a powerful business enabler,” said Darin Stahl, Principal Research Advisor, Info-Tech Research Group. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, the volume of electronic document and data exchange with partners, suppliers, and customers has increased significantly. MOVEit transfers data securely, assures compliance and easily automates transfers while controlling user access.”

For more information about the 2021 Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant, click here.

Used by thousands of organizations worldwide to provide complete visibility and control over file transfer activities, Progress MOVEit is an automated file transfer system that allows users to manage, view, secure and control all file transfer activity through a single system. With predictable, secure delivery and extensive reporting and monitoring, organizations can easily see where their files are at any given moment. MOVEit also empowers user self-service, reducing reliance on IT for critical administration tasks.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure - leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and MOVEit are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1 781-280-4000

pr@progress.com

