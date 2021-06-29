Coveo’s New Smart Snippets Feature Makes Finding Relevant Answers Easier for Self-Service Customers

MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo , a leader in relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced new features for the Coveo Relevance Cloud™. The enhancements help companies provide customer support that meets the distinct and urgent demands of many customers today, from Gen Z to Millennials to Baby Boomers.



Immediate, relevant self-service can be critical for long-term growth and customer retention for many companies serving the generation with the highest spending power , Millennials and Gen Z. Yet companies face significantly more problems with customer service than in the past, according to Coveo research . As 50% of Gen Z will abandon a brand if they can’t find the information they’re looking for, companies need to get customer service right.

“Younger generations are more likely to start their self-service journeys outside company-owned channels", according to Gartner. "In fact, 52% of Millennials and 44% of Gen Z customers have as much confidence in noncompany guidance as in customer service guidance."*

As a result, companies must innovate their self-service offerings to meet the needs of these influential generations.

Introducing Coveo Smart Snippets



With the new Coveo Smart Snippets feature, customers’ searches for help can be met with personalized, automated and relevant answers, instead of full support articles. Analyzing the inputs by customers, Coveo Smart Snippets aims to understand which queries are actual questions and then offer a snapshot of the answer within search results.

By extracting and displaying specific answers from content immediately, customers can resolve their problems faster. They may not need to click through links to read the source documents themselves, as Coveo Smart Snippets parses document structures (like HTML) to show just the relevant paragraph or answer.

Coveo’s platform also tries to understand each customer’s intent, and as a result is also able to suggest snippets based on what others have also asked for, providing “People Also Ask” answers, using Coveo’s underlying question answering ML technology.

Coveo Smart Snippets can be quickly added to any channel – website, mobile app, chatbot, in-product, and more ​– through developer-friendly integrations, and ML models can be easily built with just a few clicks.

Because Coveo is a single platform to support all service channels, Coveo Smart Snippets can easily be integrated into multiple customer- and agent-facing channels. A customer using self-service to search within a support site, community, chatbot, or other channel will see answers directly within the search results. Agents can also leverage the new option themselves to better serve customers or answer questions.

New or enhanced features

Other capabilities now available in the Coveo Relevance Cloud that are salient to service and support practitioners, include:

Automated case classification: Coveo Case Assist aims to streamline the case submission experience by leveraging machine learning to automatically suggest the most relevant case classifications and recommend the best content to solve the issue. The machine learning model for case classifications can now be added through a new step-by-step user interface.

Coveo Case Assist aims to streamline the case submission experience by leveraging machine learning to automatically suggest the most relevant case classifications and recommend the best content to solve the issue. The machine learning model for case classifications can now be added through a new step-by-step user interface. Easily install Coveo IPX in your browser: Coveo In-Product Experience lets you embed content across your customer touchpoints or make your intranet content easily accessible to employees as they work. With a new Chrome extension, IPX can now be deployed easily through the Chrome Web Store.

Coveo In-Product Experience lets you embed content across your customer touchpoints or make your intranet content easily accessible to employees as they work. With a new Chrome extension, IPX can now be deployed easily through the Chrome Web Store. Easier way to index content from ServiceNow: Coveo for ServiceNow extends the ServiceNow platform by bringing in enterprise-wide content and stitching together the user journey across channels. The ServiceNow connector is now easier to configure with native connectivity and a point & click interface.



“We believe customer service needs have evolved. People want helpful, personalized self-service and customer service centers want more support. By listening to our customers and their customers in turn, we developed features that enable companies of all sizes to provide what we believe many of today’s consumers expect, ” said Sawan Deshpande, VP and GM, Service and Workplace Business at Coveo. “People expect answers, not links to articles. Thanks to machine learning, companies can meet customers where they are with high-quality self-service and agent-assisted service.”

For more information, visit https://www.coveo.com/en/solutions/service .



*Gartner, Inc., " Gartner Says Millennials and Gen Z Customers Prefer Third-Party Customer Service Channels ," April 20, 2021

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for Ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction. Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Contact:

Highwire PR

Coveo

media@coveo.com

+1 418-263-1111