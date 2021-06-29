The Plain Dealer Names Valmark Financial Group a Cleveland Top Workplace Award Winner for the Second Year in a Row

AKRON, Ohio, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valmark Financial Group has been named a Top Workplace by The Plain Dealer for the second year in a row. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party, with the results of top performers published in the Plain Dealer. The survey is anonymous and uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.



“Being named a Top Workplace two years in a row, amidst a global pandemic and the many challenges it created, is an incredible testament to our people and culture,” said Caleb Callahan, President, Valmark Financial Group. “I am once again humbled by this achievement, especially because the judges were our employees.”

On top of it, Valmark received the highest satisfactions scores in the firm’s history through its annual customer survey earlier this year. “It is no coincidence that these two measures were achieved simultaneously,” said Larry J. Rybka, Chairman and CEO, Valmark Financial Group. “Being recognized as a Top Workplace further demonstrates the strength of our internal team and our ability to create value for the firms and retail clients we serve.”

Valmark’s employee-focused culture is well represented by its employee engagement program, simply called Engage. The program is made up of a team of employees from various departments who work together to organize a variety of activities for employees throughout the year. A subset of the committee also implemented a holistic wellness program this year to encourage “whole-person” wellness. The program provides transferable tips and hosts activities to promote healthier lifestyles among eight areas of Wellness, including: physical, occupational, financial, environmental, social, intellectual, emotional, and nutritional. “Our hope is that working at Valmark helps you become the best version of you not just for your career, but for your family and yourself,” said Callahan. “To me, that is an inspiring purpose.”

For the last five years, Valmark has given particular focus to improving its internal team’s engagement and productivity. One example is getting consistent feedback from all employees through a quarterly survey and using it to create specific action steps to improve overall employee engagement.

“This is the ultimate competitive edge in serving our Member Firms,” said Rybka. “Attracting and retaining talented team members who can help leverage our firms’ success is a two-way street. When our firms grow, we, in turn, become more profitable. I think one of our greatest strides in improving overall engagement this past year was the sense of everyone being connected to our purpose to ‘Bring the Golden Rule to Life’.”

About Valmark Financial Group, LLC

Valmark Financial Group is a holding company of several subsidiaries, including: Executive Insurance Agency, Inc., a national producer group; Valmark Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of both FINRA and SIPC; Valmark Advisers, Inc., a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser; and the Valmark Policy Management Company, LLC, which provides ongoing policy management and monitoring services for life insurance policyholders. With a proud history of working with independently owned financial services firms committed to high ethical standards in over 30 states throughout the United States, Valmark offers a wide range of insurance and investment solutions for high net-worth clients. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio with operations in St. Paul, Minnesota, Valmark, through its affiliated entities, has helped its member firms place over $50 billion of life insurance death benefits and manage insurance policies with a cumulative cash value of over $8 billion. Valmark’s affiliated RIA, Valmark Advisers, has an estimated $5 billion in assets under management, including approximately $2.5 billion in variable sub-account assets within its TOPS® funds. To learn more about Valmark Financial Group, visit www.valmarkfg.com.

