Industry Veteran Joins Wellframe Amid Rapid Growth Across the Company

BOSTON, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellframe today announced Terry Beck as Senior Vice President of Growth. This latest executive hire furthers Wellframe’s commitment to fixing the two biggest problems in American health insurance: the patient experience and rising cost of care. Beck will lead Wellframe’s growth team, helping health insurance plans reimagine the relationships they build with their members so they can keep up with the demands defining this new era of healthcare. By enabling health plans to advocate for the needs of their members, organizations can ultimately deliver a better member experience and higher value care utilization.



Beck, formerly a vice president of health plan sales at Teladoc and an executive vice president of client solutions at Ingenios Health, has 25 years of experience in successful business plan execution. While at Teladoc, Beck led the company's health plan sales efforts to modernize healthcare experiences and offer improved health outcomes for patients, at scale. As SVP of Growth at Wellframe, he will report directly to Wellframe CEO Jake Sattelmair and oversee Wellframe’s business development.

“The COVID-19 pandemic forever changed patients’ expectations for a convenient, personalized, and on-demand experience. Wellframe is at the forefront of enabling health plans to meet those consumer demands,” Beck said. “I’m excited to share my 25 years experience with Wellframe to position health plans as the leaders in positively impacting how patients receive care.”

“The Wellframe team is thrilled to have Terry join the team,” said Wellframe co-founder and CEO Jake Sattelmair. “His background and passion for bringing meaningful care interactions to health plans was a natural fit for Wellframe. We’re excited for the role Terry will play in advancing our continued success and growth in the coming year.”

About Wellframe

Wellframe strategically partners with health plans nationwide to reimagine the relationship between plans and members. Our digital health management solutions for care management and advocacy enable a level of care and support that empowers people and organizations to achieve their best. By combining innovative solutions, strategic partnership and passionate conviction, Wellframe creates measurable impact on lives, at scale.