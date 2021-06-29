BigPanda's Rehmat (Rehm) Kharal Recognized for Silicon Valley Business Journal's Women of Influence for 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Event Correlation and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced the Silicon Valley Business Journal has named Rehmat (Rehm) Kharal, vice president of global sales enablement, as one of 2021’s Women of Influence in Silicon Valley. The entire list was unveiled in the June 18 issue of the Business Journal. Kharal will also be celebrated during a special virtual event on June 30.



BigPanda has doubled the size of its field and significantly increased its partner growth, making Kharal’s role incredibly critical for the company. Kharal brings deep expertise in sales, channel and customer enablement, and she prides herself on making courses and content fun and easy to consume.

Kharal also leads the Women In Tech initiative at BigPanda, and she has received numerous honors throughout her career, among them the Drum Major President's Service Award from Barack Obama for her work with schools, police departments and hospitals in dispelling bias against minority communities.

For more than a decade, the Silicon Valley Business Journal has been celebrating the accomplishments and impact that women have had on business and the community throughout the southern part of the San Francisco Bay Area as well the Monterey Bay region. The outstanding women chosen to be honored each year represent a cross-section of entities in the region, including public corporations, private companies, nonprofits and local governments.

“This year’s Women of Influence class is the most diverse we’ve ever had, which is a reflection both of the dynamic diversity in Silicon Valley as well as the rise of women from all backgrounds into greater positions of leadership,” said J. Jennings Moss, SVBJ’s editor-in-chief and general manager. “This is truly an impressive, inspiring and, yes, influential group of professionals.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful to be recognized by Silicon Valley Business Journal — it’s an extreme honor,” Kharal said. “My secret weapon has always been to try to put my best foot forward, whether I am presenting to the Queen or to a girl scout. That philosophy has helped guide me through my career, and I am very proud of the opportunities I have received as a result.”

Why BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AI that transforms IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver incredible customer experiences.

Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s platform for Event Correlation and Automation, powered by AIOps, helps Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia, Mayfield, Battery, Insight Partners and Greenfield Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

About the Silicon Valley Business Journal

The Silicon Valley Business Journal is the #1 print and online source for business news and information on the most successful people, companies and transactions in Silicon Valley. Every Friday, the Business Journal arrives with an in-depth lineup of breaking local news stories, business profiles and valuable industry rankings. From technology and sustainability to small business, economic development, transportation, real estate and venture capital, the Business Journal covers the most relevant and timely topics for the business community in Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties. SiliconValleyBusinessJournal.com takes the Business Journal brand known for its insight, analysis and high journalistic standards and extends it to the Internet. Thousands of established and up and coming executives visit SiliconValleyBusinessJournal.com every day looking for the information they need to do business in one of the important business centers in the world.

