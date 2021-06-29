HP Unveils Pavilion Aero – Its Lightest Consumer Laptop

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. announced its lightest consumer laptop yet, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC . Starting at less than 1 kilogram, the Pavilion Aero 13 delivers a flawless sustainable design with the power to entertain, connect, and be productive. HP also welcomed the HP M24fwa FHD Monitor and HP M27fwa FHD Monitor to the M-Series line of monitors featuring built-in audio; the newest additions are part of the world’s first Eyesafe® certified monitor series made with recycled ocean bound plastics.

As more people return to a new normal, they need a PC that can move with them while at home and on the go. The PC is used away from home 45% of the time1 to perform a wide range of tasks, with 25% of time spent streaming videos while 11% of the time is spent being productive, whether it be learning or work-related.2 With the new Pavilion Aero 13, people can work hard and play hard no matter where they are, on a single, lightweight device.

“Today’s consumers are looking for a device that is both powerful and incredibly lightweight to keep up with their increasingly mobile lifestyles,” said Josephine Tan, global head, general manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “The HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC brings the gorgeous premium look and feel of our Spectre and ENVY portfolios to the Pavilion line-up so more people can experience HP’s best-in-class design and performance - in a stunning and incredibly lightweight form factor.”

“The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is an AMD-exclusive, powered by our highly-efficient AMD ‘Zen 3’ core architecture to deliver impressive performance and battery life,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “Furthering our commitment to delivering premium, no-compromise solutions, we have collaborated with HP to enable their lightest laptop yet for productivity and entertainment at home or on-the-go.”

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC: Nothing is Weighing you Down

The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s lightest consumer laptop at less than 1 kilogram, and the first Pavilion laptop to feature a full magnesium aluminum chassis and a 4-sided narrow bezel for a durable and premium design. Available in Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver, this is the first Pavilion laptop with 90% screen-to-body-ratio – allowing you to see more content easily.3

The Pavilion Aero 13 is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year,4 and is powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon™ Graphics for fast responsiveness when working or browsing, and smooth details while watching movies.5 Wi-Fi 66 and up to 10.5 hours of battery life7 allow for fast and reliable wireless connectivity and power at home or on the go. The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s first 13.3-inch diagonal laptop with a 16:10 Aspect Ratio8 and 2.5k resolution, with 10% more vertical viewing space than a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio to see more vivid images and text on the screen. Browse in the sunlight with 400 nits of brightness9, and experience vibrant images when surfing the web and streaming videos with 100% sRGB for a wider color palette.10

The Pavilion Aero 13 has sustainability at the forefront at every stage of its lifecycle, made with post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics, saving over 6,000 plastic bottles from entering the ocean.11 The device features water-based paint, which helps reduce VOC emissions, and its outer box and fiber cushions are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable. The Pavilion 13 Aero is also EPEAT® Gold Registered and Energy Star® Certified, and is part of HP Planet Partners, an easy and secure way to collect used products for resale and recycling to create a more circular, low-carbon economy. This is all part of HP’s efforts to deliver the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio.12

Expanding the World’s First Eyesafe® Certified Monitor Series13

As more people build out their ideal home hub to work, play, and learn, HP has expanded its M-Series monitor line to include a 24- and 27-inch display solution with built-in audio. The HP M24fwa FHD Monitor and HP M27fwa FHD Monitor streamlines your setup with a minimal design, innovative cable management, and integrated dual speakers for casual entertainment such as streaming shows, browsing the internet, and casual gaming. Enjoy AMD FreeSync14 to play games or watch movies without stutters or tearing, and easily adjust settings with HP Display Center. Let your eyes rest with HP Eye Ease and Eyesafe® certified technology that doesn’t sacrifice the 99% sRGB color quality. Both monitors are made with 85% recycled materials, 5% recycled plastics, plus sustainably sourced and recyclable packing.15

Pricing and Availability 16

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is expected to be available beginning in July at HP.com for a starting price of $749. The device will also be available at select US retailers later this fall.

is expected to be available beginning in July at HP.com for a starting price of $749. The device will also be available at select US retailers later this fall. The HP M24fwa FHD Monitor is expected to be available in July at HP.com for a starting price of $229.99.

is expected to be available in July at HP.com for a starting price of $229.99. The HP M27fwa FHD Monitor is expected to be available in July at HP.com for a starting price of $289.99.



