Switchboard & Boostr Join Forces to Offer Publishers Industry’s First Integrated Solution for CRM+OMS+Data Ops

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boostr , the leading omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform designed for media and advertising companies, and Switchboard , the leading revenue and data automation platform for media companies, today announced a new partnership. They will deliver a market-leading solution for CRM (customer relationship management) and OMS (order management systems) powered by fully unified first- and third-party data, with integrated support and a single point of contact.

“We’re excited to partner with Switchboard to help our publisher clients track revenue goals across all buying channels and measure exactly how well their campaigns perform,” said Patrick O’Leary, Boostr co-founder & CEO. “Diversifying revenue models and a changing privacy landscape means these key metrics, which can make a real impact on success, are increasingly difficult to obtain. With Boostr and Switchboard, publishers will have these numbers readily available to analyze and adjust strategy in real time.”

Key benefits to publishers include:



Speed to market: Publishers have a turnkey way to get a fully integrated revenue stack up and running in weeks.

In addition to Boostr's native first-party delivery data ingestion, publishers can get all their PMP (Private Marketplace) data ingested into Boostr daily for forecasting, sales commission crediting and campaign performance monitoring.

Using Switchboard to continuously ingest third-party delivery stats into Boostr's OMS, publishers will be able to optimize campaign performance using agency numbers, and speed up end-of-month reconciliation and billing.

Publishers get access to an enterprise-grade data automation platform that can aggregate, normalize and merge disparate first- and third-party data (including Boostr) into any data warehouse without burdening their tech team.

Publishers have access to best practices from Switchboard's data experts and Boostr's revenue experts.



“Consumer privacy and new monetization strategies are now top-of-mind for publishers in order to pursue exciting growth opportunities. But that also comes with greatly increased data complexity. Our joint customers have shown how a well-integrated data ecosystem can unlock revenue growth,” said Ju-kay Kwek, Switchboard Co-Founder and CEO. “Working together with Boostr, we can ensure publishers get the most out of their data, so they can very quickly improve their revenue visibility, decision making, and, ultimately, use data to increase the value of their business.”



Publishers are already using the combined offering: “With Boostr and Switchboard, 100% of our direct and indirect revenue is automatically tracked with minimal intervention and visible at all levels,” said Rex Anderson, Director Revenue Systems & Insights at Fandom. “In the past we had to run manual reports and pivot the data in spreadsheets in order to get a full view of our Direct and Programmatic business. Today we use Switchboard to help manage our complex data from multiple systems including Boostr, resulting in less manual work with more frequent and deeper insights. This frees up our RevOps team to focus on analysis and growing revenue, and gives our Sales team direct access to their clients’ PMP daily delivery.”

To learn more about Boostr and Switchboard’s offering for publishers, please reach out to switchboard@boostr.com .

About Boostr

Boostr is the only platform that seamlessly integrates CRM and OMS capabilities to address the unique challenges of media advertising. With Boostr, companies gain the unified visibility necessary to effectively manage, maximize and scale omnichannel ad revenue profitability with user-friendly workflows, actionable insights, and accurate forecasting. For more information about Boostr, visit www.boostr.com .

About Switchboard