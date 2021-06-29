Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market-Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 11.5% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The increasing awareness and availability of robotic surgery devices amongst the doctors, surgeons, and patients regarding the advantages of urology robotic surgery, increasing prevalence of kidney stone, kidney cancer, increasing launch of modern robotic operating systems in the developed markets, and rising patient admission for bladder reconstruction, prostate cancer, and prostate removal will help the market grow rapidly.







Key Market Insights

Based on product type, the robotic surgery instruments will hold the largest share in the market from 2021 to 2026

Based on component, the robotic surgery machine will hold the largest share in the market, and the stimulators & planners segment will grow the fastest from 2021 to 2026

Based on application, the robotic prostatectomy segment will be the largest in the market from 2021 to 2026, mainly because of rising cases of prostate cancer and prostate organ modification surgeries across developed and developing regions

As per a recent survey, as of 2019, robotic radical prostatectomies account for almost 85% of the total robotic surgeries in the United States

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., Medtronic, Simbionix USA Corporation, Renishaw plc, THINK Surgical, Inc, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Stryker, Intuitive Surgical, Medrobotics Corporation, Blue Belt Technologies Ltd., MAKO Surgical Corp., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Stanmore Implants Worldwide, Ltd., Hansen Medical, Inc., and SafeStitch Medical Inc. are the key players in the genitourinary robotic surgery market









Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Robotic Surgery Machine

Tracking/ Navigation System

Stimulators & Planners

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Robotic Surgery Instrument

Accessories

Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Robotic Prostatectomy

Robotic Cystectomy

Robotic Pyeloplasty

Robotic Nephrectomy

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Hospitals

Urology Clinics

Research & Education Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)





North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





