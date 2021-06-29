Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market-Forecast to 2026

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., Medtronic, Simbionix USA Corporation, Renishaw plc, THINK Surgical, Inc, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Stryker, Intuitive Surgical, Medrobotics Corporation, Blue Belt Technologies Ltd., MAKO Surgical Corp., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Stanmore Implants Worldwide, Ltd., Hansen Medical, Inc., and SafeStitch Medical Inc. are the key players in the genitourinary robotic surgery market.

Brooklyn, New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 11.5% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The increasing awareness and availability of robotic surgery devices amongst the doctors, surgeons, and patients regarding the advantages of urology robotic surgery, increasing prevalence of kidney stone, kidney cancer, increasing launch of modern robotic operating systems in the developed markets, and rising patient admission for bladder reconstruction, prostate cancer, and prostate removal will help the market grow rapidly.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • Based on product type, the robotic surgery instruments will hold the largest share in the market from 2021 to 2026
  • Based on component, the robotic surgery machine will hold the largest share in the market, and the stimulators & planners segment will grow the fastest from 2021 to 2026
  • Based on application, the robotic prostatectomy segment will be the largest in the market from 2021 to 2026, mainly because of rising cases of prostate cancer and prostate organ modification surgeries across developed and developing regions
  • As per a recent survey, as of 2019, robotic radical prostatectomies account for almost 85% of the total robotic surgeries in the United States
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Robotic Surgery Machine
  • Tracking/ Navigation System
  • Stimulators & Planners
  • Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Robotic Surgery Instrument
  • Accessories
  • Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Robotic Prostatectomy
  • Robotic Cystectomy
  • Robotic Pyeloplasty
  • Robotic Nephrectomy
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Hospitals
  • Urology Clinics
  • Research & Education Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)


North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

