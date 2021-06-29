Datasea Announces the Cooperation with National Engineering Laboratory for Logistics Information Technology to Jointly Promote the Formulation of 5G Messaging Standards in the Express Industry

BEIJING, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware, and education-related technologies in China, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Zhangxun”) had entered into a cooperation agreement with National Engineering Laboratory for Logistics Information Technology (“National Engineering Laboratory”) to jointly promote the formulation of 5G Messaging standards in the express industry in China.



The National Engineering Laboratory is approved by the National Development and Reform Commission of China and led by YTO Express (Stock ticker: 600233.SH), one of the top express companies in China. According to the agreement, the Company will empower the express industry with its 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform (5G MMCP), work with National Engineering Laboratory to develop standards in exchange and sharing of logistics information and promote the adoption of 5G messaging services.

"This partnership demonstrates the combined strength of Datasea and National Engineering Laboratory to develop 5G Messaging standards around the express industry," said Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, "This cooperation is also a milestone for Datasea as it recognizes the company’s technology expertise and influence in the industry. We believe the formulation of 5G messaging standards will not only help to improve the operational efficiency and reduce costs of express delivery companies in terms of marketing and communication, but also increase end consumers' satisfaction of logistics services and products in the future."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:



International Elite Capital Inc.

Vicky Chueng

Telephone: +1(646) 866-7989

Email: Datasea@iecapitalusa.com