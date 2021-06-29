Kraft Heinz Partners With eko and Walmart, Launching Elevated, Custom Cooking Experiences

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and eko, the leader in choice-driven technology, announced the launch of 11 new Kraft Heinz episodes focused on healthy, convenient meal solutions for any season. The custom brand-integrated experiences will be featured across Walmart Cookshop, an innovative shoppable video hub for cooking enthusiasts, that brings choice to food shopping and meal planning in a way that is both entertaining and useful for consumers.



“Eko’s platform for shoppable interactive video experiences continues to prove out unparalleled advantages for brands. We’re delighted to partner with Kraft Heinz to launch immersive experiences that provide easy inspiration and utility across the shopping journey,” said Tom Fishman, General Manager at eko. “The opportunities are endless when you’re able to provide fully-customizable content - whether viewers are looking for summer meal inspiration or to spend quality time cooking with family and friends.”

The first of the new custom episodes will include “Tasty Toast, presented by Philadelphia Cream Cheese” and “Summer Refreshers, presented by Country Time and Kool-Aid.” Viewers will be guided through an immersive experience choosing between options like “sweet or savory” and “Strawberry or Honey Pecan Cream Cheese,” ultimately landing on their desired recipe with the option to shop for the associated products.

Later this year, the brand will unveil a Kraft Heinz-exclusive “Sandwich Shop” featuring a delicious, always-on selection of seasonal sandwich recipes. Other future experiences on Walmart Cookshop include seasonal hacks like Thanksgiving leftover meals, great holiday baking recipes for the family, and unique spins on other seasonal moments like fall tailgating. The campaign will include a wide variety of products and brands from Oscar Mayer to Kool-Aid to Philadelphia Cream Cheese and, of course, Kraft cheese and Heinz condiments.

“At Kraft Heinz, we place consumers at the forefront of everything we do and are hyper-focused on delivering convenient and personalized experiences to make grocery shopping easy, relevant, and fun,” shared Elizabeth Bennett, Kraft Heinz Global Head of eCommerce. “Partnering with Walmart Cookshop and eko offers us a unique ability to offer customers delicious meal solutions from the brands they trust and love.”

Earlier this year, Walmart and eko launched the expanded version of Walmart Cookshop. Powered by eko’s proprietary technology, Walmart Cookshop viewers can watch and interact with episodes, enjoying full control over ingredients and outcomes. The videos offer a direct path to purchase products and groceries, either for pick-up or delivery, connecting the interactive content to commerce at rates well above the industry standard of around 2%. Data from the beta launch shows an 8.7% click-through rate, indicating unparalleled shopping intent from engaged users.

Walmart and eko’s multi-year partnership has already led to the development of interactive experiences spanning toy catalogs to cooking shows, including successful titles Camp, Cookshop, WonderLab, and GiftFinder. The consumer offering continues to grow, offering a variety of customizable food experiences hosted by brand Interactive Tasty and world famous chefs and hosts, including Sofia Vergara, Jamie Oliver, Patti LaBelle, and the Pioneer Woman.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,400 stores under 55 banners in 26 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About eko

eko is a pioneering interactive technology company that lets audiences shape stories as they unfold. eko's technology allows viewers to affect, control, and influence interactive entertainment like never before. The company provides a platform for interactive stories and partners with media companies, independent creators and top brands to create deeply engaging experiences for audiences. Stories are distributed through eko.com, affiliate partners, and social networks; available on desktop, mobile, and connected devices. The company has over 15 patents for its technology, including its proprietary player and authoring tools. eko Studio, the company's suite of authoring tools, is also offered for free to a community of creators who craft their own interactive experiences using eko's platform.

