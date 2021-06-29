SVT Robotics Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Project

NORFOLK, Va., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVT Robotics, a disrupter in the industrial robotics space whose software accelerates and simplifies the integration and deployment of robotics, is a winner of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021.



The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“We are honored to be recognized for our continued work in the industry and specifically for this project in which our SOFTBOT Platform had such a positive impact and benefit for both our customer and their customers as well,” said A.K. Schultz, co-founder and CEO of SVT Robotics. “Our platform addresses the biggest issues facing our industry today – the need for plug-and-play interoperability across automation and software systems, and the ability to deploy fully integrated solutions rapidly.”

SVT Robotics has been riding a surge of interest in their SOFTBOT Platform as more companies look to deploy automation quickly to increase efficiencies and meet higher levels of demand. Being named Top Supply Chain Project reinforces the positive impact the company continues to have within the world of automation solutions – making it more seamless, painless and codeless for its customers.

“The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry’s strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead.”

About SVT Robotics

SVT Robotics is a software company that's revolutionizing robot deployments in warehousing and manufacturing industries. SVT's SOFTBOT Platform empowers companies to compete in a quickly changing marketplace by enabling them to rapidly integrate any enterprise system with any robot or automation for any task—without custom code. Learn more about SVT Robotics at svtrobotics.com , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

