Technology and Business Expert Kevin Surovcik Joins MorganFranklin Consulting

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading management and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients has named Kevin Surovcik a managing director.

With more than 25 years of experience in leveraging technology to build and transform organizations, Surovcik’s expertise and leadership skills will help support and guide MorganFranklin clients on their path towards operational effectiveness and efficiency.

“Kevin’s expertise spans finance operations, business process design, cloud-based enterprise application implementation, and technology strategy development and execution,” says Geoff Harkness, managing director and information management and technology solution lead. “He has a proven track record of building successful relationships with Fortune 500, middle-market, and early-stage organizations across diverse industries, such as financial services, software, life sciences, and manufacturing.”

Prior to joining MorganFranklin, Surovcik served as a managing director in Grant Thornton’s Technology Transformation Consulting Group. In addition to his experience at Grant Thornton, Surovcikheld several senior leadership roles including vice president and CIO for LECG, a global expert services and consulting firm. Prior to joining LECG, Surovcikwas vice president of development operations for Alliance Consulting, served as director with Andersen Consulting’s Advanced Technology Group and has been involved in management roles with several technology start-ups.

“I am thrilled to be joining MorganFranklin during this time of rapid growth,” Surovcik said. “The current business environment continues to experience unprecedented levels of change that will only increase the demand for clients looking to transform and adopt new technology. I believe MorganFranklin has the right mix of people and solutions to help clients navigate such demands. I look forward to working with the talented team of professionals at MorganFranklin.”

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting (www.morganfranklin.com) is a management advisory firm and global consulting platform of Vaco, a talent solutions firm that provides consulting, contract and direct hire solutions to more than 40 markets around the globe.

MorganFranklin helps organizations address critical finance, technology, and business objectives, and is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in Atlanta, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York, Nashville, Raleigh, and Charlotte. The firm supports clients across the globe.

MorganFranklin Consulting is the brand name referring to the global organization of MorganFranklin, Inc. and its subsidiary MorganFranklin Consulting, LLC.

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to companies in the areas of consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing with expertise in numerous areas including accounting and finance, technology and operations. Vaco’s family of brands includes Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS health care IT solutions provider; Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice; and MorganFranklin Consulting, Vaco's methodology-driven global consulting platform. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with more 9,800 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 14 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021 lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

