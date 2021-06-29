Stryten Manufacturing Joins the Consortium for Battery Innovation to Advance Battery Technology and Performance for the Future of the Energy Sector

Alpharetta, Georgia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Manufacturing has joined the Consortium for Battery Innovation (CBI) to help develop the next generation of lead battery technology and drive research into new innovative products and solutions to meet future stored energy demand.

CBI, which is comprised of the world’s leading battery manufacturers and research specialists, focuses on cutting edge, pre-competitive scientific research in rechargeable energy storage. Consortium members collaborate and commission specific research initiatives and promote innovation in lead battery technology to maximize the market potential for lead batteries.

“We are pleased to join this important group of industry leaders and innovators that are helping to solve the significant energy challenges of the future,” said Tim Vargo, CEO of Stryten Manufacturing. “Partnering with CBI will help us not only provide innovative solutions to meet our customers’ evolving needs, but also set new standards for safety, sustainability and performance that will help meet the ever-increasing needs of the entire energy sector.”

CBI, which was founded 25 years ago, is the only global research-based organization focused on spearheading breakthroughs in lead battery technology for energy storage and transportation applications. The Consortium leverages industry and academic expertise and research capabilities from around the world to advance battery performance.

"We’re delighted to welcome Stryten Manufacturing to CBI,” said Dr. Alistair Davidson, Director, CBI. “As a company it is committed to innovation in lead battery technology and will complement our ground-breaking work developing next-generation batteries for energy storage."

By working together, the industry can solve common issues and develop new innovations that will power vehicles, markets and industries in the future. Currently, CBI and its members are focusing on a variety of battery performance projects including cycle life, energy density and battery lifetime.

About Stryten Manufacturing