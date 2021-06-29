The Global Dental CAD-CAM Market is expected to grow by $ 659.98 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental CAD-CAM Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594237/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the dental CAD-CAM market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries, increase in the number of DSOs supporting dental practices, and increase in dental-related problems among edentulous and geriatric population. In addition, the high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dental CAD-CAM market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The dental CAD-CAM market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dental practice CAD-CAM systems

• Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the dental CAD-CAM market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and the development of customized solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dental cad-cam market covers the following areas:

• Dental CAD-CAM market sizing

• Dental CAD-CAM market forecast

• Dental CAD-CAM market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental CAD-CAM market vendors that include 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., DATRON AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Hexagon AB, Jensen Dental, Planmeca Group, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the dental CAD-CAM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594237/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________