UltiSat Enhances Airborne Communications Portfolio with Addition of Intelsat’s FlexAir Service

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of critical communications and networking solutions, announced that it has added the Intelsat FlexAir service to its Airborne Solutions portfolio. Intelsat FlexAir is a satellite-based communications service designed specifically for government and military aircraft applications. UltiSat has signed a FlexAir solution provider agreement with Intelsat and expects to begin customer implementations later this year.



Reliable communications to support real-time situational awareness and command and control requirements are vital to tactical operations, especially for airborne platforms. UltiSat’s Airborne Solutions group provides technology products, engineering, integration and operational support services that enable Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The addition of Intelsat FlexAir expands UltiSat’s portfolio to include pre-packaged secure two-way real-time communications for voice, video, and imagery data. The service is optimized for in-flight communications and can be used for either manned or un-manned aircraft. The service is further bolstered by access to the IntelsatOne global terrestrial network and state-of-the-art network monitoring through Intelsat's Secure Operations Center (ISOC).

As one of a select few authorized solution providers for FlexAir, UltiSat will have access to Intelsat’s global satellite fleet to deliver the coverage and resiliency needed for critical missions. UltiSat will be integrating the Intelsat FlexAir service with a variety of specially certified aeronautical antennas, as well as providing ongoing customer service and mission support.

“The addition of FlexAir to our portfolio emphasizes our dedication to leading the Aero ISR comms industry with quick-response capabilities to provide a force multiplier that enhances the probability of mission success under any conditions,” said Garr Stephenson, Vice President & General Manager, UltiSat Airborne Solutions. “By combining FlexAir, with our expertise in airframe integration, and field operations and maintenance, UltiSat can provide complete end-to-end solutions for a wide range of aeronautical missions.”

"Intelsat General and Ultisat are mutually driven to support national security and have teamed to deliver critical ISR to strategic military decision-makers operating in hot spots around the globe," said Rick Henry, Vice President, Intelsat General Communications. "IGC's FlexAir managed connectivity and Ultisat's end-to-end airborne analytics grant tactical advantage to pilots, field operatives and leaders of command and control."

About UltiSat

UltiSat is a global provider of end-to-end solutions for managed networks, airborne ISR support, specialized global wireless, and advanced engineering and technical services. Our exclusive focus is on the needs of customers in the defense, national security, federal/civilian government, humanitarian-aid and critical infrastructure markets. We offer a range of services leveraging satellite, terrestrial and wireless technologies, combined with in-house engineering, systems integration and global field service capabilities. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage and experience deploying solutions in over 120 countries to specialize in secure communications and networking for missions of high consequence. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

About Intelsat General Corporation

Intelsat General Communications (IGC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Intelsat, the foundational architects of satellite technology. IGC provides government customers around the globe with mission-critical mobility communications solutions that include managed services with flexible pricing plans. From remote military outposts and disaster-recovery sites to embassies and homeland-security agencies, IGC solutions support and enable some of the most complex government applications. As the only commercial satellite operator with an independent third-party Service Organization Control (SOC 3) cybersecurity accreditation, Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help its government customers build a secure, connected future. Imagine Here, with us, at https://www.intelsatgeneral.com/ .

