Tottenham Hotspur and VivoPower Announce Successful Completion of Feasibility Studies for SES Projects

LONDON, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tottenham Hotspur (“The Club”) has today announced that its Official Battery Technology Partner, VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) (“VivoPower”, the “Company”) has completed feasibility studies to assess initial opportunities for sustainable energy solutions (“SES”) at both Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Club’s Hotspur Way Training Centre in Enfield. The Club and VivoPower are now exploring the potential of moving forward with the implementation of one or more SES projects.

Following on from the announcement of the unique partnership in February, VivoPower completed an engineering review of both facilities to pinpoint optimal solutions and an array of potential projects to reduce both carbon footprint and energy costs. The Club is now working with VivoPower to assess the engineering and design of renewable energy infrastructure that could be installed at both the stadium and training centre.

This important milestone highlights Tottenham Hotspur’s ongoing efforts towards decarbonisation and minimisation of the environmental impacts of its activities across all Club operations. The Club has recently been recognised as the English Premier League’s greenest club following a study carried out by BBC Sport and the UN-backed Sport Positive Summit.

The Club is also a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, demonstrating its commitment to playing its part to ensure the sports sector is on the path to a low-carbon future, in line with the aims of the Paris Agreement. Additionally, last year Tottenham Hotspur became a founding partner of Count Us In, a global movement aiming to mobilise 1 billion people in the fight against climate change.

Donna-Maria Cullen, Executive Director of Tottenham Hotspur, said: “The Club is committed to achieving its sustainable goals and is encouraged by the findings of the feasibility studies carried out by VivoPower.

“Both our stadium and training centre have been built with sustainability in mind and we look forward to working closely with VivoPower to assess the implementation of further measures.”

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, noted: “We are very pleased that the outcome of the feasibility studies confirm significant opportunities to deliver reductions in emissions as well as costs for Tottenham Hotspur. Our team will now be working closely with the Club to look at how we could implement holistic sustainable energy solutions.”

Joshua Krasnigor, Senior Engineer and Project Technical Director of VivoPower, said: “We are excited to progress the SES opportunities identified over the past few months for Tottenham Hotspur’s state-of-the-art facilities. The solutions we are developing through this partnership will represent a major step towards achieving Tottenham Hotspur’s sustainable goals while simultaneously reducing the Club’s operating costs.

“VivoPower looks forward to continuing to work with Tottenham Hotspur to discuss implementing these SES projects and continue developing bespoke solutions for the Club as they lead the way for sports organisations pursuing decarbonisation.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company focused on battery storage, electric solutions for customised and ruggedised fleet applications, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net zero carbon status. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation with operations in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

