Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle App to Launch on Cox Contour TV Set-Top Boxes

COS COB, Conn., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the launch of a Crackle app experience available to Cox Communications’ TV customers via their Contour TV set-top boxes and Contour Stream Player.

At launch, Crackle content on Cox will be available to all TV customers who are using the Contour TV set-top box system. They will have access to Crackle’s extensive library of studio film titles and classic TV series, as well as a growing list of original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences such as PROMISELAND, After the Murder of Albert Lima, Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, Insomnia, Black Water: Abyss, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Corporate Animals, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, and Going From Broke, which recently launched its second season.

President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton said, “Crackle is thrilled to bring Cox viewers Crackle’s extensive Originals and Exclusive series, as well Crackle’s growing library of movies, docu-series, sports content, and classic TV, with more fresh content added monthly than almost any other AVOD platform.”

The three primary Crackle Plus networks, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms on an ongoing basis as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 47 touch points in the U.S. with plans to expand to 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

