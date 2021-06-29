The Global Decking Market is expected to grow by $ 4.19 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Decking Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391053/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the decking market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the changing lifestyles and increasing use of outdoor living spaces, the revival of the construction industry, and the replacement of wood with composite decking. In addition, changing lifestyles and increasing use of outdoor living spaces are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The decking market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The decking market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Composite

• Wood

• Plastic

• Aluminum



By Application

• Residential

• Non-residential



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising adoption of prefabricated construction solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the decking market growth during the next few years. Also, the need for replacements and the increasing need for customized decking will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on decking market covers the following areas:

• Decking market sizing

• Decking market forecast

• Decking market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading decking market vendors that include Advantage Trim & Lumber Co., Beologic, CRH Plc, Fiberon, The AZEK Co. LLC, Trex Co. Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Company. Also, the decking market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

