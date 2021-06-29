Share buy-back Program completed

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 35/2021 – 29 JUNI 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement334,247734.22245,411,638.13
28 June 20215,612804,224,513,268.61
Accumulated under the program339,859735.38249,924,906.74

Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 4 March 2021 to 28 June 2021 amounts to 339.859 shares at a total cost of DKK 250 million. The announced share buy-back program has thus been completed.

The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 557,299 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

