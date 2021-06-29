The Global Food Processing Machinery Market is expected to grow by $ 15.00 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Processing Machinery Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04047025/?utm_source=GNW

17% during the forecast period. Our report on the food processing machinery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the anticipated growth in the global packaged food market during the forecast period, growing investments in the food processing sector in developing economies in APAC, and increased focus on technological innovations. In addition, the anticipated growth in the global packaged food market during the forecast period is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food processing machinery market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The food processing machinery market is segmented as below:

By Application

• MPS

• Bakery

• Dairy

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing focus on safety features of food processing machinery as one of the prime reasons driving the food processing machinery market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing automation of processes in the food manufacturing industry and the growth of contract manufacturing in the food industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on food processing machinery market covers the following areas:

• Food processing machinery market sizing

• Food processing machinery market forecast

• Food processing machinery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food processing machinery market vendors that include Alfa Laval AB, Buhler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Illinois Tool Works Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KRONES AG, Marel Group, Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG, Tetra Laval International SA, and The Middleby Corp. Also, the food processing machinery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04047025/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________