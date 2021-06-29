Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. files a US provisional patent for a new generation of natural product-based derivatives and their uses for treating chronic inflammatory skin conditions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a private Vancouver based biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health and healthy ageing, is pleased to announce that on June 14, 2021 it filed US provisional patent application entitled “COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATMENT OF INFLAMMATORY SKIN CONDITIONS” (U.S. Provisional Application No. 63/210177).



Derm-Biome CSO Dr. Poul Sorensen: “We are super excited about these novel compounds, as they exhibit significantly more anti-inflammatory activity than our previous lead compound and at lower concentrations. Moreover, they specifically target those cytokines pivotal to the pathogenesis of diseases such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. Most exciting is their significant inhibitory effects on interleukin 17, which figures prominently in psoriasis and underserved phenotypes of atopic dermatitis.”

Derm-Biome’s compounds offer a wide range of biological effects: they inhibit pro-inflammatory cytokine production, they activate antioxidant pathways that reduce oxidative stress, and they exhibit direct antimicrobial activities that have a strong effect in modulating the microbiome. Derm-Biome will look to show efficacy with its topical drug over a range of chronic inflammatory skin diseases, such as acne and rosacea, as well as skin rejuvenation (anti-ageing).

Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “There is still a significant unmet need in chronic inflammatory skin diseases, and while biologic agents have led to improved outcomes for some, we feel that most skin conditions can be adequately treated by a targeted topical therapy.”

We expect to begin the Clinical Trial Application process for a topical drug in Q4 2021, with a Phase I clinical trial commencing by Q1 or Q2 2022.

About Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a private preclinical biopharmaceutical company with a suite of natural compound derivatives dedicated to improving skin health and healthy ageing. Our compounds are well tolerated and exhibit novel anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties.

