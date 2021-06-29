ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY HELPS HEALTHCARE LEARNERS SUCCEED WITH D2L

Kitchener, Waterloo, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is harnessing the power of Brightspace to deliver an interactive, mobile-friendly learning platform for its learners – both online and on-campus.

UMA is a non-profit educational institution with a main campus in Clearwater, Florida, and more than 14,000 online students throughout the U.S. It has delivered accredited healthcare training to more than 67,500 learners over the last 26 years in programs such as health information technology, healthcare management, medical billing and coding, pharmacy technician and more.

“The need for qualified healthcare workers is significant and growing, and our mission is to equip and empower learners to excel in healthcare careers,” said Geordie Hyland, Executive Vice President at Ultimate Medical Academy. “Making education accessible and engaging is essential for success. That’s why we chose Brightspace – because the platform helps to create an immersive, personalized learning experience accessible from virtually anywhere. We are so excited to offer this to our students.”

“Technology should enhance the human experience,” said Greg Mueller, Senior Vice President of Operations at Ultimate Medical Academy. “Brightspace does that for learners with an intuitive learning platform that’s easy to navigate, and it puts data at the fingertips of faculty helping them understand when and how learners need support.”

Using Brightspace technology, UMA supports learners throughout their journey by:

Delivering modern, mobile-friendly, integrated learning that’s accessible anytime, anywhere

Helping students find a job with advice, support and guidance

Providing graduates with access to course content and professional development opportunities





“As we prepare for our annual Fusion conference in July 2021, we’re celebrating our customers and the ways in which they are changing the world,” says Puneet Arora, Chief Revenue Officer at D2L. “We know that high-quality education sets students up for success – and that is especially critical when it comes to healthcare. I’m so proud to be working with an institution that champions innovative learning solutions, offers flexibility for learners and helps healthcare professionals achieve more than they dreamed possible.”

ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success and helping to prepare them for what comes next.



It gives faculty across your institution tools they’re going to love, makes it easy to support exceptional student experiences in the classroom or fully online. D2L Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world – building a pedagogically rich set of features to improve engagement, retention and learning outcomes. It also makes it easier to do assessment and give feedback.



D2L Brightspace is worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for educators to reach every learner.



D2L Brightspace has won multiple industry awards , including the #1 LMS Technology for next generation online teaching and learning. To learn more, visit D2L for Higher Education .

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering degree and diploma programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

With approximately 14,000 students and more than 67,500 alumni nationwide, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

