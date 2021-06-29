Global Chromatography Systems Market Estimated to Hit $16014.9 Million and Grow with a Substantial CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026 – Exclusive Report [100 Pages] By Research Dive

New York, USA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest report on the global chromatography systems market has been added by Research Dive to its offerings. As per the report, the market is projected to hit $16014.9 million and rise with a remarkable CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive lookout of the present scenario and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and promises to be a reliable source of data and all-inclusive market insights for new entrants, investors, existing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

Growing demand for chromatography systems from hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology sectors for the treatment of cancer and cell identification is boosting the growth of the global chromatography systems market. Also, rising use of chromatography systems in forensic laboratories to identify the cause for death, to detect alcohol content in body of the victims are anticipated to unlock profitable opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

However, high costs of chromatography systems and availability of substitute methods to chromatography technique are expected to hinder the market growth.

Tremendous Usage of Chromatography in pharmaceutical industry rises the growth of Chromatography System Market

The report segments the global chromatography systems market into type, end use, and region.

Gas Chromatography Systems Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market Growth

Among the type segment, the gas chromatography systems sub-segment is expected to observe significant growth and garner $7145.1 million during the projected period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because gas chromatography systems are extensively used for quality control in the production of petroleum chemicals and for research and development in environmental, pharmaceutical, and biomedical industries.

Hospital & Research Sub-Segment to Lead the Market

Among the end use segment, the hospital & research sub-segment is expected to hold highest market share and surpass $5983.1 million by 2026. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because chromatography is one of the highly competent diagnostic techniques in the hospital & research arena.

Asia-Pacific Region to Unlock Rewarding Opportunities

The report analyzes the global chromatography systems market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is expected to grow significantly and garner $3283.9 million by 2026. The growth of this region market is mainly due to the growing development of pharmaceutical companies, as well as advancements in drug developments and biological research in this region.

Major Players in the Market:

The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global chromatography systems industry including -

GL Sciences Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

JASCO Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Pall Corporation

Novasep Holding

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

Quadrex Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in January 2021, Cytiva, a leading provider of technologies and services that advance and accelerate the development and manufacturing of therapeutics, advanced its fiber chromatography technology with the launch of HiScreen Fibro PrismA, a novel product for early mAb purification process development.

Report Overview

The report offers a brief about the performance and recent developments & activities of top players in the global market. These insights help in studying the competitive landscape and take essential steps to gain a significant position in the global market.

The estimations delivered in the research report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Market players, shareholders, investors, and other professionals in search of comprehensive and reliable data on supply, demand, and future estimations would find the report beneficial.

