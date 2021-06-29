The Engineering Services Outsourcing Market is expected to grow by $ 60.76 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Engineering Services Outsourcing Market in the US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571367/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on engineering services outsourcing market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost efficiency and access to high-quality manpower. In addition, cost efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The engineering services outsourcing market in US analysis includes end-user segment.



The engineering services outsourcing market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Telecom

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Aerospace

• Others



This study identifies the demand for a short product lifecycle causing stress on capacity as one of the prime reasons driving the engineering services outsourcing market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on engineering services outsourcing market in US covers the following areas:

• Engineering services outsourcing market in US sizing

• Engineering services outsourcing market in US forecast

• Engineering services outsourcing market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading engineering services outsourcing market in US vendors that include Accenture Plc, ALTEN Group, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the engineering services outsourcing market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

