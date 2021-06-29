MyRadar Adds Satellite Fire and Smoke Detection to Wildfire Information Layer In Its Award-Winning Weather App

ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyRadar, the popular weather app created by ACME AtronOmatic, LLC, announces the addition of the Hazard Mapping System’s Fire and Smoke products from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). These new features are available free as part of the app’s Wildfire information layer.



The update and added features includes the ability to show infrared hotspots detected by satellite, as well as a smoke analysis based on visual classification of plumes using enhanced satellite imagery. The hotspot information is updated once every 30 - 60 minutes, and while they should not be used for operational wildfire management, they are useful for overall situational awareness and can help pinpoint fires before they are registered or identified by an existing wildfire management agency. This can provide life-saving intelligence for people in at-risk areas.

The smoke layer helps people identify areas near active fires that may be at risk from low or dangerous air quality conditions.

“MyRadar is already a phenomenal tool for staying on top of the day to day weather and seasonal storms as they pass through,” says company CEO Andy Green. “The wildfire information features are a valuable extension to that situational awareness, and as wildfires grow more widespread and the dangers increase, so too should the capabilities of the technology in our pockets.” Green continued, “MyRadar is a great conduit for collecting life-saving data from various sources and presenting it in the form of actionable intelligence for increased safety.”

MyRadar recently received four Telly Awards highlighting the company’s achievements in producing educational and journalistic video content. The Telly Awards are the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens and receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Additional winners range from Netflix, Microsoft, and HBO to Adobe, Playstation, and Nickelodeon. MyRadar is honored to be recognized by the 42nd Telly Awards.

About MyRadar: MyRadar is a free weather and environmental information app for iOS, Android, Windows and Xbox. First launched on the app store in 2008, the app has been downloaded over 50 million times, and has over 13 million monthly active users. MyRadar has been keeping the world informed of severe weather, tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires and more for over 13 years. ACME AtronOmatic, LLC, the makers of MyRadar, has development offices in Portland, Oregon, Boulder, Colorado, and in Orlando, Florida. The app is available on the iOS App Store, Google Play, and the Windows Store. MyRadar is available online at youtube.com/myradar, twitter.com/myradarwx, facebook.com/myradar, and instagram.com/myradar

