Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market To Generate $2.87 Billion By 2028: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic CMOS image sensor market generated $1.19 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $2.87 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, competitive landscape, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, and regional landscape.

Excellent performance in low light and temperature variations and introduction of 8K resolution technology drive the growth of the global organic CMOS image sensor market. However, excessive heat generation in the organic sensor technology hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in penetration of image sensors in automobiles along with reliability for broader applications creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Various activities such as manufacturing, supply chain, and raw material procurement have been disrupted due to lockdown imposed by many countries. The large-scale manufacturing disruptions across Europe and ban on parts export in China may hinder the organic CMOS image sensor market growth.

The demand for organic CMOS image sensors from various industry verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, and robotics has been reduced considerably. However, the demand from the medical & life sciences sector rose during the pandemic.





The report offers detailed segmentation of the global organic CMOS image sensor market based on image processing, array type, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on image processing, the 2D sensors segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the 3D sensors segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on array type, the linear image sensors segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global organic CMOS image sensor market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the area image sensors segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global organic CMOS image sensor market analyzed in the research include Canon Inc, ams AG, NikkoIA SAS, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xenics nv.

