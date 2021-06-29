Kane Biotech to meet investors at Whistler 2021 Capital Conference

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. will host investor meetings at the 10th Annual Whistler 2021 Capital Conference hosted by Capital Event Management the weekend of July 9-11, 2021 at The Fairmont Chateau, Whistler.



Kane Chief Executive Officer, Marc Edwards will be hosting onsite meetings with several current and potential investors throughout a full day of 1-on-1 meetings and a series of networking activities throughout the weekend.

“For a company like Kane, the Whistler conference has provided valuable exposure to an active group of investors in an environment which allows for meaningful long-term relationships to develop with significant players in the capital markets,” commented Edwards. “This year is especially exciting as we return to a new normal and meet with Kane investors in-person, we have a lot of new and exciting developments that are creating momentum across all three of our strategic pillars: animal health; OTC consumer goods; and, wound care.

The discussions with investors will focus on these three strategic business lines, and highlight:

The progress being made through Kane’s STEM animal health partnerships, and the traction it’s gaining in pet oral care, itself a $5 billion market opportunity.

; A growing portfolio of products in development as the company is actively pursuing appropriate licensing opportunities with several potential partners. And, in wound care, Kane’s continued progress with its DispersinB ® wound gel program and development of a coactive+™ surgical gel. The business has been awarded US$2.7 million in non-dilutive funding by the US Department of Defense to further develop DispersinB ® -based products as well as $3.8 million in interest-free repayable contributions from Western Economic Diversification Canada. An expanding pipeline of partner opportunities is being pursued with discipline.

Watch Kane’s latest 2021 business update video here.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (54 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactive+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information, please visit kanebiotech.com , or contact:

Marc Edwards Chief Executive Officer Kane Biotech Inc medwards@kanebiotech.com +1 (514) 910-6991

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.



