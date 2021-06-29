Horicon Bank Selects Total Expert to Unlock Data-Driven Support and Engagement for its Community Bank Customers

MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced that Horicon Bank will leverage Total Expert to strengthen new and existing customer relationships and expand data-driven marketing and customer engagement strategies.



For 125 years, Horicon Bank has served as a community bank partner to customers and local businesses throughout 20 regional offices. Horicon Bank’s partnership with Total Expert will allow customer-facing teams to leverage intelligent marketing automation and customer data to drive more personalized support for customers throughout their entire financial journey.

“As a community-focused bank, Horicon Bank understands that lifelong customer relationships are built on a deep understanding of customer needs and delivering relevant communications across all channels,” said Sue Woodard, chief customer officer at Total Expert. “We’re excited to watch the Horicon Bank team level-up their marketing and customer engagement strategies with Total Expert by tapping into data-driven insights and smart automation to deliver humanized customer connections at scale.”

Additionally, as Horicon Bank expands into new locations across the Milwaukee region, Total Expert will provide its sales and marketing teams with a 360-degree view of its customers across all branch locations. Horicon Bank will leverage Total Expert’s CRM and customer engagement solutions to consistently communicate the right message to the right customer at the right time, and be an instrumental partner in informing Total Expert’s next phase of innovation for customer engagement.

“Understanding the needs of our customers and serving them in a personal, timely manner is our number one priority,” said Fred C. Schwertfeger, SVP, chief strategy officer at Horicon Bank. “The Total Expert platform will give our team access to valuable customer insights across our organization, and enable them to deliver an above-and-beyond, personalized customer experience.”

About Horicon Bank

Horicon Bank was founded in 1896 at the foot of the internationally famous Horicon Marsh in Horicon, WI. Through high performance financial products and timely service, Horicon Bank provides individuals, families and businesses with a one-of-a-kind banking experience tailored to their needs. Horicon Bank has twenty offices in fourteen communities across the state of WI.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .