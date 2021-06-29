Azumo Expands Asia Presence, Welcomes General Manager Shirley Gu

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azumo , a breakthrough display technology company, today announces the appointment of electronics industry veteran Shirley Gu as General Manager for the company’s China operations. The move comes as Azumo continues to expand its customer and partner base in China and build out its manufacturing capabilities for its LCD 2.0™ reflective display product.



Shirley brings over 18 years of experience developing and executing business strategy, fundraising, and logistics and manufacturing partnerships in China. As Azumo continues to make inroads with the world’s largest and most reputable display manufacturers, Shirley will be crucial to its continued growth in Asia’s display market.

“China is at the epicenter of the entire value chain of the display market – there’s a lot of opportunity here for Azumo,” said Mike Casper, CEO of Azumo. “Shirley’s experience building relationships with original equipment manufacturers and other supply chain partners in China is exactly what we need as we take the next step toward revolutionizing the $130 billion display technology market.”

Under Shirley’s leadership, Azumo will expand its headcount in Asia to further support customers and integration partners in the region. She will also coordinate the launch of a new 10-inch display product for consumer and educational tablets.

“Screens are everywhere nowadays – we use them for reading, communication, entertainment, and so much more,” said Shirley. “I believe that Azumo’s fresh take on reflective display technology is poised to disrupt a multi-hundred billion dollar industry. I’m thrilled to lead the company’s China operations and continue to scale the company worldwide.”

Prior to Azumo, Shirley was General Manager for CLEARink, a reflective display technology company. She also served as General Manager, Asia at Lord Corporation where she was responsible for all commercial developments of elastomer, adhesive and coating solutions in automotive assembly. Shirley has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree from Fudan University.

Azumo’s patented front lighting technology easily integrates into current LCD manufacturing processes, consumes 10 times less power than traditional LCD back lighting systems and provides a consistent contrast ratio across all lighting conditions. Its use cases are for any screen-based device and product requiring long battery life and sunlight visibility, including tablets, handheld electronics, meters, smartwatches, medical devices, billboards, and more.

For more information about Azumo’s LCD 2.0 display technology, visit www.azumotech.com .

About Azumo

Azumo (formerly FLEx Lighting) is a breakthrough display technology company revolutionizing a $130 billion industry. It’s LCD 2.0™ reflective technology is the first in a generation of high performance displays that improve user experience and battery life for end users in consumer, medical, industrial, educational, and automotive markets. Azumo’s ultra-thin light transmission technology has 42 patents and enables 10 times the battery savings compared to traditional LCDs. It combines high video rate capability with superior readability in bright sunlight conditions to eliminate glare. With a range of 1"-17" in size, Azumo displays can easily integrate into any device. For more information on Azumo, visit www.azumotech.com .