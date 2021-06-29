ABT EARNS NEXT-LEVEL EDGE CERTIFICATION, “MOVE”

Rockville, MD, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two years ago, Abt made a commitment to gender equality with the pursuit of EDGE Certification. The three-tiered EDGE (Economic Dividends for Gender Equality) methodology is considered the global business standard for gender equality. We were awarded the first level, Assess, in 2019.

Abt has achieved another milestone by reaching the second level—Move certification – both in the U.S. and on a global level. This recognizes our progress in expanding flexible work and creating organizational culture policies and initiatives that foster greater gender equality. Abt is one of 12 private-sector companies in the U.S. that have attained EDGE certification and only the fifth U.S. company to have achieved Move status.

EDGE measures representation, pay equity, effectiveness of policies and practices to ensure equitable career flows, and inclusiveness of the culture as reflected in employees’ experience in terms of career development opportunities.

“Certification at the Move level is a huge achievement and means we have made considerable strides in the last two years toward gender equality,” said Abt President and Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Flanagan. “But we won’t stop here. We will continue working toward gender equality within our organization and projects and carry this same momentum into our racial equity work and beyond.”

