The Global Forensic Technologies Market is expected to grow by $ 8.30 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forensic Technologies Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03076115/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the forensic technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing crime rate demanding better investigation methods and increasing use of DNA profiling for less viable DNA samples. In addition, increasing crime rate demanding better investigation methods is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The forensic technologies market analysis includes the technique segment and geographic landscape.



The forensic technologies market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



By Technique

• Capillary electrophoresis

• PCR

• Others



This study identifies the continuous R&D in forensic science as one of the prime reasons driving the forensic technologies market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on forensic technologies market covers the following areas:

• Forensic technologies market sizing

• Forensic technologies market forecast

• Forensic technologies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading forensic technologies market vendors that include AB SCIEX LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Cytiva, Illumina Inc., LGC Ltd., NMS Labs, Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the forensic technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03076115/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________