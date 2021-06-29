Uncover Hidden Gems in North Carolina’s Sunset Beach in the Brunswick Islands

Shallotte, NC, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endless opportunities for unique experiences and outdoor adventures await guests year-round in North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands. One of the highlights of this coastal destination, which features 45 miles of pristine beaches and five barrier islands, is Sunset Beach.

Named one of National Geographic's “21 Best Beaches in the World,” Sunset Beach, the southernmost beach in North Carolina, boasts many hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. Check out a few of the beach's bucket list items that make for a truly one-of-a-kind vacation:

Be wowed by larger-than-life sand mazes. Hunter Gibbes, known as the Sunset Beach Maze Man, designs and builds intricate, thought-provoking mazes to entertain and inspire beachgoers. Each maze takes 45 minutes to 2.5 hours depending on the size and the complexity. Huge in size, the mazes can run the full width of the beach from dune line to the ocean (75-100 feet, which is 1/3 the length of a football field), and 100-175 feet in height. Gibbes has created more than 400 beach mazes in just over 15 years. Visitors that are lucky enough to come across his mazes get to take on the ultimate challenge of completing them.

Share your story or discover the secrets of others on the pages of the notebooks at the Kindred Spirit Mailbox. On a secluded stretch of beach — one mile from the nearest public access point and nestled between sand dunes — visitors will find the Kindred Spirit Mailbox. Sunset Beach’s visitors from around the world have come to share their memories, reflections, wishes, sorrows, prayers and dreams in the notebooks found in the enchanting mailbox. Grab your walking shoes or hop on a bike and follow the trail to the inspiration behind bestselling author Nicholas Sparks’ novel Every Breath.

Visit the iconic Sunset Beach swing bridge. Since the 1950s, visitors from around the world traveled to Sunset Beach on a single lane swing bridge that connected the mainland to the island. When a new concrete bridge was built to replace the swing bridge 10 years ago, the Old Bridge Historical Society was founded to save the historic landmark and Tender House. Visitors can now check out both at The Old Bridge Historical Society’s Museum and Interpretive Center, a must-see for history buffs and those looking to learn more about an important piece of Sunset Beach’s history.

Experience a rare opportunity to watch the sun both rise and set from the same spot. Sunrise and sunset chasers will be wowed in the fall and winter months as the uniquely south-facing beaches in North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands provide a remarkable sunrise/sunset viewing experience over the water. Named one of “10 Incredible Phenomena You Have to See in Fall” by Weather.com, beginning in late fall, the east-west orientation of the Brunswick Islands means that you can sit on the beach and watch both the sunrise and sunset over the ocean without having to move your beach chair.

These are just a few of the unique experiences that can be found in North Carolina’s Sunset Beach. After spending a fun day at the beach, playing a round of golf, exploring space at the Ingram Planetarium, or fishing off Sunset Beach Pier, visitors to North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands can enjoy fresh seafood and tasty dining options in Sunset Beach and the surrounding area. Vacationers can rest easy at night staying in one of Sunset Beach’s unparalleled accommodations, including an array of vacation home rentals, The Sunset Inn and more. Ready to explore? Plan your perfect Sunset Beach getaway at www.ncbrunswick.com.

About North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands

In the southernmost corner of North Carolina, stretching from the Cape Fear River to the South Carolina border, lie North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands. Five barrier islands provide secluded spots on six pristine beaches for families and nature-lovers, while quaint island and mainland towns beckon with family-owned B&Bs, restaurants and shops. Forts, lighthouses, historic architecture, boating, fishing and more than 30 golf courses offer plenty to do and see on a trip that harkens back to a simpler time. For more information, visit www.ncbrunswick.com.

