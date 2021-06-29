FNS Training Center Announces “The FNS Training Program”

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maintaining one’s health and fitness can be quite challenging in today’s day and age. With extremely busy lifestyles, people often ignore their health and fitness. However, leading an active lifestyle and exercising regularly can have wonderful effects on one’s body. The FNS Training Center is one such Fitness and Wellness brand that offers the “FNS Training Program”.

The FNS Training Center offers personalized, purpose-driven, performance-based training guaranteed to get results. FNS also has group fitness classes, team training classes, and one-on-one personal training offered in their state-of-the-art facility and virtually. FNS believes in connecting people to their passion, purpose, potential, and like-minded positive people in order to empower them from within and transform them into the best version of themselves.

The FNS Training Program

The FNS Training Program is more than just workouts. FNS Program is personalized, Purpose-Driven and Performance tested. FNS specializes in effective, efficient, and fun personalized team training experiences for sustainable results. Training with FNS makes peoples’ life easier by making health and fitness simple and sustainable for them. Clients don’t just become physically fit; they also have a healthy relationship with meals and movement too. At FNS, people not only join a Gym but they join a Team.

No one wants to go through their fitness journey alone. Therefore, FNS is there for people at every step of the journey to get them set up for success. From the moment people step through FNS’s doors, coaches are ready to assist people on their journey of ultimate Health and Fitness. From the extensive onboarding process, where FNS gets to know clients’ WHY and Goals, to getting them fully integrated into the community, and to the complimentary fitness consultation where they walk away with a personalized program, clients are bound to be dialed in the moment they get started.

FNS believes “If you’re going to train like an athlete, you’ll need to fuel and recover like one too.” The FNS program not only helps clients move better, but also gives them all the resources like FNS APP, Mindset Huddles, FNS Training On Demand with hundreds of online resources and videos, including express and full 60-min workouts, nutrition, recipes, recovery, kid’s recess programs, and more to teach them how to nourish and take care of their Mind and Body, like an athlete. From meal plans and nutrition education to access to the state-of-the-art Recovery Lab, FNS covers it all.

Along with the FNS Training Program, FNS offers training on demand (On Demand Access to hundreds of online resources and videos, including express and full 60-min workouts, nutrition tips, recipes, recovery workouts, kid’s recess programs, mindset coaching and more), FNS App for Result based training with personalized Fitness Accountability and coaching based on client’s goals, Heart Rate tracking, Nutrition and daily coach accountability, Live Mindset Talks with Coach Brian, Supportive Community and full access to the entire coaching staff and exclusive private Accountability group, Weekly Virtual Recovery Mobility Classes including Yoga, Yoga Sculpt, and Core.

Conclusion

The FNS Training Center’s mission is not only to help people reach their personal goals and unlock their full potential, but to connect them with a community of like-minded, positive individuals who will support and encourage them every step of the way. At FNS, there is no ego, no competition, and clients can surround themselves with a team and community of people who not only what them to succeed but are there to celebrate their success.

The FNS Membership brings a signature personalized team training experience directly to clients. Whether clients are frequent travelers, or they live in another part of the world, the FNS Experience will keep them connected to both their goals and their teammates – anytime, anywhere, no excuses.

FNS provides all the resources one needs to be successful, from live virtual classes to on-demand workouts, personalized programs, tracking, motivation, coaching, accountability, and community to ensure clients are always on track and reach their fitness goals. FNS is dedicated to help and teach people how to create their HAPPY, HEALTHY LIFESTYLES.

Check out The FNS Training Center HERE .

